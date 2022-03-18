Keith Lee Reveals Tony Khan Called Him Three Days After WWE Release

Keith Lee was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he got in contact with Tony Khan.

“I don’t know if I should even say this, but it’s fun, because it wasn’t a business thing or anything. But yeah, that release (from WWE) happened, and within three days, Tony found a way to get in touch with me. I was actually really impressed with that, considering we had never spoken before. You know, we had some really laid back conversations and kind of got to know each other a little bit. I think that’s something that helped, because I think that some of my trust is a little disgruntled. So we had a conversation. Then as time wore on, things got a little easier. We met up. I have this thing where I must meet a person in person. I’m a big people feeler as opposed to listening to things. I’m an energy guy. So when I did meet him, I decided that he’s a fairly stand up guy. I really enjoyed my time with him, getting to know him and what he’s about, talking football and all that good stuff, especially as a former player. Then eventually, you know, that led into business. But in terms of getting to know him, yeah, I had a blast, a lot of laughs, and a lot of jokes. He’s a swell guy, to say the very least.”

On Adam Cole's influence on his decision: