WWE Files Food Based Tradmark For "Smackadillas"

WWE has filed a trademark as of March 14th for “promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food.”
The filling reads as follows:
Mark For: SMACKADILLAS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of electronic processing of restaurant and food orders for others; online ordering services featuring restaurants take-out and food; online ordering services in the field of restaurant take-out and delivery; computerized online ordering services in the field of restaurants and food; electronic processing of restaurant and food orders for others; online ordering services featuring restaurants take-out and food; online ordering services in the field of restaurant take-out and delivery; promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food.
Mar 18
Titus O'Neil: "I'm not retired." Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on 95.3 WDAE, where he spoke about his current status with WWE. “I'm not retired. I haven’t wrestled in a minute but I had a procedure done on my knees[...]
Mar 18
Alberto Del Rio Joining UFC Commentary Team Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio (José Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan) is set to join the Spanish commentary team this Saturday for UFC Fight Night in London, according to a report from Lucha Li[...]
Mar 17
IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/17/2022) Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Motor City Machine Guns defeated Bullet Club Steve Maclin defeated Rhino Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Larry D Deonna Purrazzo defeated Gisele Shaw[...]
Mar 17
Big E Provides A Positive Update On His Broken Neck Big E took to his Twitter today and revealed he is walking around his neighborhood in good spirits. The former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck last Friday on SmackDown. Hospital scans revealed he[...]
Mar 17
AEW Rampage Taping Results For Friday (SPOILERS) Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped on Wednesday night from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Check out the full results and spoilers below, courtesy of WrestlingInc. - Darby Allin d[...]
Mar 17
Big Update On WWE United Kingdom Pay-Per-View A WWE source has reportedly confirmed to @WrestleVotes that a United Kingdom Pay-Per-View will take place this year at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. "Source states the long-awaited WWE [...]
