No Settlement Reached In Vince McMahon vs. Oliver Luck XFL Lawsuits, Trial Date Revealed

It is being reported by PWInsider that Wednesday's settlement hearing in the lawsuits between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has ended without resolution.

A hearing was held on Wednesday over the lawsuit that was filed over Luck's contract being terminated. The lawsuit has been scheduled for a trial date of July 11th.

Oliver Luck sued McMahon, Alpha Entertainment and WWE in April of 2020 after the XFL revival ceased operations. Luck claimed that his contract was wrongfully terminated, while McMahon and Alpha have claimed that Luck was in violation of his contract and insubordinate, which McMahon alleges gave him the justification to terminate the remainder of Luck's contract.