Jeff Hardy Reveals He Was "In Tears" Over WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Offer
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2022
During Matt Hardy’s latest podcast, Jeff Hardy talked about what went down during his final weeks in WWE and also made clear he did not fail the drug test the company made him take, and also why he turned down the company's offer to induct him into the 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame.
Why he turned down the WWE Hall Of Fame offer:
"It just felt completely wrong,” Hardy said. “Like it just didn’t feel like the time at all. I almost felt offended. I was very emotional, and I was like, ‘What? So wait, what? After my 90 days are up, and the Hall of Fame is in April or whatever, and I do go to AEW, how’s that going to work? What are you trying to hit me with here as far as if I do sign with AEW when I’m free? How would that even work?’ You know, just my mind and emotions kind of went crazy."
On being emotional about the situation:
"I was in tears because I was like this my career. I know I’ve been a very influential person to a lot of young, misunderstood individuals. But yeah, it just felt so wrong. I almost felt like, ‘How dare you’ in a sense. I know it sounds crazy, I guess, when you get offered the Hall of Fame. It’s like, ‘Oh, of course. Yeah. I’m a Hall of Famer.’ It’s never really meant that much to me, like the Hall of Fame, whatever it is, but it’s not time for that. That’s why it was just kind of like a hard no, especially it feels like something Matt and I should go in together as the Hardy Boyz when the time is right."