Vince McMahon's Role In Pat McAfee Vs. Austin Theory WrestleMania 38 Match Changed Again

“We were told McMahon is going to do whatever he wants to do, noting that this had been finalized as something different, changed, and how much he will or won’t do is something perhaps only he knows at this point."

"On the 3/11 Smackdown show, they did a storyline where Pat McAfee attacked Austin Theory, leaving his broadcast position. The idea was for that to lead to the introduction of Vince McMahon in some form to the match.

In the edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter , Dave Meltze rrevealed McMahon’s role for the match has changed once again with the original plan for McMahon to have already got involved by now, Meltzer wrote:

Vince McMahon’s rumored involvement in the Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory WrestleMania 38 match has reportedly once again changed.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Files Food Based Tradmark For "Smackadillas"

WWE has filed a trademark as of March 14th for “promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food.” The filling reads as follows: Mark For: [...] Mar 18 - WWE has filed a trademark as of March 14th for “promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food.” The filling reads as follows: Mark For: [...]

Titus O'Neil: "I'm not retired."

Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on 95.3 WDAE, where he spoke about his current status with WWE. “I'm not retired. I haven’t wrestled in a minute but I had a procedure done on my knees[...] Mar 18 - Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on 95.3 WDAE, where he spoke about his current status with WWE. “I'm not retired. I haven’t wrestled in a minute but I had a procedure done on my knees[...]

JJ Maguire, Half of WWE/WCW Music Writing Duo With Jimmy Hart, Passes Away

In some sad news, it has come to our attention that JJ Maguire, who partnered with Jimmy Hart to produce music for WWE and WCW, has passed away last week. During the duo's time in WWE, they created l[...] Mar 18 - In some sad news, it has come to our attention that JJ Maguire, who partnered with Jimmy Hart to produce music for WWE and WCW, has passed away last week. During the duo's time in WWE, they created l[...]

No Settlement Reached In Vince McMahon vs. Oliver Luck XFL Lawsuits, Trial Date Revealed

It is being reported by PWInsider that Wednesday's settlement hearing in the lawsuits between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has ended without resolution. A hearin[...] Mar 18 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Wednesday's settlement hearing in the lawsuits between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has ended without resolution. A hearin[...]

Jeff Hardy Reveals He Was "In Tears" Over WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Offer

During Matt Hardy’s latest podcast, Jeff Hardy talked about what went down during his final weeks in WWE and also made clear he did not fail the drug test the company made him take, and also why[...] Mar 18 - During Matt Hardy’s latest podcast, Jeff Hardy talked about what went down during his final weeks in WWE and also made clear he did not fail the drug test the company made him take, and also why[...]

Alberto Del Rio Joining UFC Commentary Team

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio (José Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan) is set to join the Spanish commentary team this Saturday for UFC Fight Night in London, according to a report from Lucha Li[...] Mar 18 - Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio (José Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan) is set to join the Spanish commentary team this Saturday for UFC Fight Night in London, according to a report from Lucha Li[...]

Vince McMahon's Role In Pat McAfee Vs. Austin Theory WrestleMania 38 Match Changed Again

Vince McMahon’s rumored involvement in the Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory WrestleMania 38 match has reportedly once again changed. In the edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltze [...] Mar 18 - Vince McMahon’s rumored involvement in the Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory WrestleMania 38 match has reportedly once again changed. In the edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltze [...]

Kenny Omega Recovery From Surgery, No Timetable For Return

Kenny Omega has been absent from AEW television since November 2021 when he dropped the World Title to Adam Page at the Full Gear pay-per-view event. It was reported at the time Omega needed ti[...] Mar 18 - Kenny Omega has been absent from AEW television since November 2021 when he dropped the World Title to Adam Page at the Full Gear pay-per-view event. It was reported at the time Omega needed ti[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/17/2022)

Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Motor City Machine Guns defeated Bullet Club Steve Maclin defeated Rhino Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Larry D Deonna Purrazzo defeated Gisele Shaw[...] Mar 17 - Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Motor City Machine Guns defeated Bullet Club Steve Maclin defeated Rhino Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Larry D Deonna Purrazzo defeated Gisele Shaw[...]

Thunder Rosa To Vacate Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship

It has been announced by Warrior Wrestling that their current Women's Champion Thunder Rosa will relinquish the championship and leave it vacated following her AEW Women's Championship victory on Dyna[...] Mar 17 - It has been announced by Warrior Wrestling that their current Women's Champion Thunder Rosa will relinquish the championship and leave it vacated following her AEW Women's Championship victory on Dyna[...]

The Undertaker Reveals He Turned Down First WWE Hall of Fame Induction Offer

The Dallas Morning News recently interviewed The Undertaker, who discussed his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction and revealed he turned down the initial offer to join the Hall of Fame after his matc[...] Mar 17 - The Dallas Morning News recently interviewed The Undertaker, who discussed his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction and revealed he turned down the initial offer to join the Hall of Fame after his matc[...]

Big E Provides A Positive Update On His Broken Neck

Big E took to his Twitter today and revealed he is walking around his neighborhood in good spirits. The former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck last Friday on SmackDown. Hospital scans revealed he[...] Mar 17 - Big E took to his Twitter today and revealed he is walking around his neighborhood in good spirits. The former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck last Friday on SmackDown. Hospital scans revealed he[...]

Billy Gunn Would Love To Reunite The New Age Outlaws In AEW

Billy Gunn was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of having Road Dogg come to AEW and reuniting the New Age Outlaws. “I would love [...] Mar 17 - Billy Gunn was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of having Road Dogg come to AEW and reuniting the New Age Outlaws. “I would love [...]

WWE Announces Latest Performance Center Recruits: Including Rok-C and Santino Marella's Daughter

WWE has issued the following: WWE welcomes newest class of recruits to the WWE Performance Center The newest class of recruits reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., this[...] Mar 17 - WWE has issued the following: WWE welcomes newest class of recruits to the WWE Performance Center The newest class of recruits reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., this[...]

Janai Kai Says WWE Backstage Environment Is "More Tense" Than "Mad Chill" Environment At AEW

Janai Kai recently sat down with Juice Pro Wrestling, where she spoke about her appearance on AEW Rampage. "Rampage was very last minute, it was literally the day before that I found out I was doin[...] Mar 17 - Janai Kai recently sat down with Juice Pro Wrestling, where she spoke about her appearance on AEW Rampage. "Rampage was very last minute, it was literally the day before that I found out I was doin[...]

Logan Paul Doesn't Feel He Needs To Train As Long As Bad Bunny Did For WrestleMania

Logan Paul was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports, where he spoke about his WrestleMania tag-team partner The Miz. "He's an awesome partner and mentor, obviously, he's been in this business forever[...] Mar 17 - Logan Paul was recently interviewed by TMZ Sports, where he spoke about his WrestleMania tag-team partner The Miz. "He's an awesome partner and mentor, obviously, he's been in this business forever[...]

Sonya Deville Tells Story Of Fans Reacting "A Little Inappropriately" To Photo Of Her And Rhea Ripley

Sonya Deville was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she recalled fans noticing her ring gear was similar to Rhea Ripley's, which led to a photo op. “When I returned [...] Mar 17 - Sonya Deville was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she recalled fans noticing her ring gear was similar to Rhea Ripley's, which led to a photo op. “When I returned [...]

William Regal Recalls Match That Made Vince McMahon Turn Bryan Danielson Heel

William Regal recently appeared on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about wrestling Bryan Danielson back in 2011. "I did a match with Bryan, it was when I wasn't wrestling. We did a match on Superst[...] Mar 17 - William Regal recently appeared on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about wrestling Bryan Danielson back in 2011. "I did a match with Bryan, it was when I wasn't wrestling. We did a match on Superst[...]

Gangrel Reveals Paige VanZant's Wrestling Training Has Been Postponed Due To Food Poisoning

During the latest Fangin' and Bangin' podcast, Gangrel spoke about Paige VanZant coming down to CCW to train with him. "Paige VanZant, who signed with AEW, has made appearances with Dan Lambert and[...] Mar 17 - During the latest Fangin' and Bangin' podcast, Gangrel spoke about Paige VanZant coming down to CCW to train with him. "Paige VanZant, who signed with AEW, has made appearances with Dan Lambert and[...]

Max Caster Reacts To Fans Telling Him They Only Watch AEW Dark For The Acclaimed

During an interview with Brandon Walker on Barstool Rasslin', Max Caster spoke about The Acclaimed's relationship with the audience. "It's amazing how our charisma and screen presence and gravitas [...] Mar 17 - During an interview with Brandon Walker on Barstool Rasslin', Max Caster spoke about The Acclaimed's relationship with the audience. "It's amazing how our charisma and screen presence and gravitas [...]

📺 WATCH: Seth Rollins Stomps A Leprechaun On The Tonight Show

Seth Rollins appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. It was during a segment called Audience Suggestion Box, where Rollins came out and physically assaulted a leprechaun while hamm[...] Mar 17 - Seth Rollins appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. It was during a segment called Audience Suggestion Box, where Rollins came out and physically assaulted a leprechaun while hamm[...]

Natalya Credits Billy Corgan With Motivating Her To Continue Wrestling

Natalya recently sat down with the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, where she revealed the impact Billy Corgan had on her life. “It’s so easy to get in our own heads about, ‘I[...] Mar 17 - Natalya recently sat down with the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, where she revealed the impact Billy Corgan had on her life. “It’s so easy to get in our own heads about, ‘I[...]

AEW Rampage Taping Results For Friday (SPOILERS)

Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped on Wednesday night from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Check out the full results and spoilers below, courtesy of WrestlingInc. - Darby Allin d[...] Mar 17 - Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped on Wednesday night from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Check out the full results and spoilers below, courtesy of WrestlingInc. - Darby Allin d[...]

Big Update On WWE United Kingdom Pay-Per-View

A WWE source has reportedly confirmed to @WrestleVotes that a United Kingdom Pay-Per-View will take place this year at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. "Source states the long-awaited WWE [...] Mar 17 - A WWE source has reportedly confirmed to @WrestleVotes that a United Kingdom Pay-Per-View will take place this year at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. "Source states the long-awaited WWE [...]