Kenny Omega Recovery From Surgery, No Timetable For Return
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2022
Kenny Omega has been absent from AEW television since November 2021 when he dropped the World Title to Adam Page at the Full Gear pay-per-view event.
It was reported at the time Omega needed time away to address a number of injuries, and in the latest edition of the
Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer revealed that one of those injuries has required surgery.
Omega is reportedly recovering right now from arthroscopic knee surgery which has a recovery time of around 10 weeks. Omega will also be having surgery for a sports hernia at the end of March which will require a two-month recovery.
It remains unclear right now when Omega will be back on AEW television.
