Thunder Rosa To Vacate Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 17, 2022

It has been announced by Warrior Wrestling that their current Women's Champion Thunder Rosa will relinquish the championship and leave it vacated following her AEW Women's Championship victory on Dynamite this past Wednesday.

Rosa is set to vacate the championship on April 23rd in South Bend, Indiana.

In an emotional Twitter video, Rosa had this to say:

“It’s been an honor to serve you as the Women’s Champion here at Warrior Wrestling. From the bottom of my heart, its really hard to tell you that unfortunately due to some really huge commitments that are coming in my career, I will no longer be able to serve you as your champion. I want to thank absolutely everyone from top to bottom in this organization for giving me the opportunity to represent women’s wrestling and the entire company. It’s been an honor as a wrestler to represent this championship and this company with honor and pride. So for the next person who will become the next women’s champion, I wish you the best and I hope you represent the company just as well or even better than I did. Thank you very much, everyone. I love you very much.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #thunder rosa
