Sonya Deville Tells Story Of Fans Reacting "A Little Inappropriately" To Photo Of Her And Rhea Ripley

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 17, 2022

Sonya Deville was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she recalled fans noticing her ring gear was similar to Rhea Ripley's, which led to a photo op.

“When I returned in my match against Naomi, I was getting tweets that my gear looks like Rhea Ripley. I was like, ‘Oh, it kind of does.’ But I didn't do it intentionally. We do have a very similar style and then we looked at each other and saw it, and she was like, ‘We have to do a photoshoot.’ I was like, ‘Dude, we have to.’ So we went and took pictures. I don't know why, but the combination with me and Rhea, anytime I post a picture of me and Rhea, the comment section goes berserk, and they're a little inappropriate if you know what I'm saying."

Deville was surprised by the fan reaction.

"I don't know what it is. I post pictures with beautiful women all the time. Mandy, Liv, Carmella, like I don't know. I think it might be that we both have like large energy, strong energy.”

Ryan mentioned how fans post comments like "step on me" when the two post pics together. Deville replied:

“Got it… Okay, I'm catching a vibe of what they like. Okay, interesting. Well, that's a whole ‘nother demographic we just tapped into that I didn't know existed.”

Source: fightful.com
