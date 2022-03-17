Gangrel Reveals Paige VanZant's Wrestling Training Has Been Postponed Due To Food Poisoning
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 17, 2022
During the latest Fangin' and Bangin' podcast, Gangrel spoke about Paige VanZant coming down to CCW to train with him.
"Paige VanZant, who signed with AEW, has made appearances with Dan Lambert and did some run ins with Scorpio Sky, is coming to Coastal Championship Wrestling to train and should be part of that training. I believe she had a bit of food poisoning. She's supposed to start. I'm looking forward to that. There's not much to say about it because I haven't talk to her or talked to them personally yet to find out the exact details. I was just told that's where they chose to come train. I'm looking forward to that and seeing where that journey goes. Hopefully, it's a successful journey for all involved." VIDEO
