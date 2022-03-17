📺 WATCH: Seth Rollins Stomps A Leprechaun On The Tonight Show
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 17, 2022
Seth Rollins appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night.
It was during a segment called Audience Suggestion Box, where Rollins came out and physically assaulted a leprechaun while hamming it up for the audience.
