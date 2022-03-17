It was during a segment called Audience Suggestion Box, where Rollins came out and physically assaulted a leprechaun while hamming it up for the audience.

Seth Rollins appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night.

» More News From This Feed

Gangrel Reveals Paige VanZant's Wrestling Training Has Been Postponed Due To Food Poisoning

During the latest Fangin' and Bangin' podcast, Gangrel spoke about Paige VanZant coming down to CCW to train with him. "Paige VanZant, who signed w[...] Mar 17 - During the latest Fangin' and Bangin' podcast, Gangrel spoke about Paige VanZant coming down to CCW to train with him. "Paige VanZant, who signed w[...]

Max Caster Reacts To Fans Telling Him They Only Watch AEW Dark For The Acclaimed

During an interview with Brandon Walker on Barstool Rasslin', Max Caster spoke about The Acclaimed's relationship with the audience. "It's amazing [...] Mar 17 - During an interview with Brandon Walker on Barstool Rasslin', Max Caster spoke about The Acclaimed's relationship with the audience. "It's amazing [...]

📺 WATCH: Seth Rollins Stomps A Leprechaun On The Tonight Show

Seth Rollins appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. It was during a segment called Audience Suggestion Box, where Rollins came ou[...] Mar 17 - Seth Rollins appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. It was during a segment called Audience Suggestion Box, where Rollins came ou[...]

Natalya Credits Billy Corgan With Motivating Her To Continue Wrestling

Natalya recently sat down with the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, where she revealed the impact Billy Corgan had on her life. “It&rsquo[...] Mar 17 - Natalya recently sat down with the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, where she revealed the impact Billy Corgan had on her life. “It&rsquo[...]

AEW Rampage Taping Results For Friday (SPOILERS)

Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped on Wednesday night from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Check out the full results and spoilers[...] Mar 17 - Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped on Wednesday night from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Check out the full results and spoilers[...]

Big Update On WWE United Kingdom Pay-Per-View

A WWE source has reportedly confirmed to @WrestleVotes that a United Kingdom Pay-Per-View will take place this year at the Principality Stadium in Car[...] Mar 17 - A WWE source has reportedly confirmed to @WrestleVotes that a United Kingdom Pay-Per-View will take place this year at the Principality Stadium in Car[...]

Big Matches Announced For This Week’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings

IMPACT Wrestling revealed on social media a "Street Fight" and more is planned for this week’s IMPACT TV tapings. The broadcast will feature a [...] Mar 17 - IMPACT Wrestling revealed on social media a "Street Fight" and more is planned for this week’s IMPACT TV tapings. The broadcast will feature a [...]

What Happened With Thunder Rosa Following Last Night's AEW Dynamite

The main event of last night's St. Patrick's Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw Thunder Rosa defeat Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in a Steel Cage M[...] Mar 17 - The main event of last night's St. Patrick's Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw Thunder Rosa defeat Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in a Steel Cage M[...]

Big Names Advertised For WWE Money In The Bank 2022

WWE Money In The Bank which takes place in Las Vegas this year has started to advertise across social media with some revealing information. The grap[...] Mar 17 - WWE Money In The Bank which takes place in Las Vegas this year has started to advertise across social media with some revealing information. The grap[...]

AEW Dynamite: St Patrick’s Day Slam Results (March 16 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite, this time live from San Antonio, Texas and celebr[...] Mar 16 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite, this time live from San Antonio, Texas and celebr[...]

The Rules Of CYN: Control Your Narrative Have Been Announced

EC3 has taken to Instagram to post the official rules for Control Your Narrative. #ControlYourNarrative⁣RULES and REGULATIONS⁣⁣Sanctioned &ld[...] Mar 16 - EC3 has taken to Instagram to post the official rules for Control Your Narrative. #ControlYourNarrative⁣RULES and REGULATIONS⁣⁣Sanctioned &ld[...]

Stone Cold On Kevin Owens: "I Wish He Would Have Pissed Me Off A Little Sooner."

Stone Cold Steve Austin was a guest today on the Rich Eisen Show, where he opened up about his decision to come back to WWE for WrestleMania 38. &l[...] Mar 16 - Stone Cold Steve Austin was a guest today on the Rich Eisen Show, where he opened up about his decision to come back to WWE for WrestleMania 38. &l[...]

The Hardy Boyz AEW Tag Team Debut Announced For AEW Dynamite

Last week we saw Jeff Hardy make his AEW Dynamite debut. He came out to save his brother from an attack by the Andrade Family Office. The Hardy Boyz [...] Mar 16 - Last week we saw Jeff Hardy make his AEW Dynamite debut. He came out to save his brother from an attack by the Andrade Family Office. The Hardy Boyz [...]

Billy Corgan Says He's Not A Fan Of Wrestling Entrance Themes

Billy Corgan was on My Mom's Basement ahead of this weekend's NWA Crockett Cup. Corgan discussed that he's not really a fan of pro wrestling entrance [...] Mar 16 - Billy Corgan was on My Mom's Basement ahead of this weekend's NWA Crockett Cup. Corgan discussed that he's not really a fan of pro wrestling entrance [...]

Ric Flair: "I Main Evented 10 Starrcades, Which Doesn't Mean Anything Compared To WrestleMania."

During the latest episode of the Wooooo! Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair spoke about the comparison that some people don't like the two night Wre[...] Mar 16 - During the latest episode of the Wooooo! Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair spoke about the comparison that some people don't like the two night Wre[...]

Wardlow Reacts To Fans Comparing Him To Batista

Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he spoke about fans often comparing him to Batista. “To go on Twitter and, you [...] Mar 16 - Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he spoke about fans often comparing him to Batista. “To go on Twitter and, you [...]

Sami Zayn On Johnny Knoxville: "I have a problem with him, and I'm going to beat him up."

During an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Sami Zayn spoke about his upcoming match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. “I don&r[...] Mar 16 - During an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Sami Zayn spoke about his upcoming match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. “I don&r[...]

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Reveals What Went Wrong With WWE Office Job

During the latest episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled his lack of technical knowledge causing problems with the office in WWF [...] Mar 16 - During the latest episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled his lack of technical knowledge causing problems with the office in WWF [...]

The Rock Pays Tribute To Scott Hall Following His Death

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall sadly passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. Hall had hip replacement surgery last week but suffered a serious [...] Mar 16 - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall sadly passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. Hall had hip replacement surgery last week but suffered a serious [...]

Former WWE Superstar Launching OnlyFans Page

In a post on Instagram, Toni Storm announced that she will be launching her own OnlyFans account, on March 19 at 12 PM ET. The mentions "exclusive co[...] Mar 16 - In a post on Instagram, Toni Storm announced that she will be launching her own OnlyFans account, on March 19 at 12 PM ET. The mentions "exclusive co[...]

Mosh Files For Headbangers Related Trademarks

It is being reported by PWInsider that Chazz Warrington, better known to wrestling fans as Mosh, has filed two trademark filings. The filings went do[...] Mar 16 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Chazz Warrington, better known to wrestling fans as Mosh, has filed two trademark filings. The filings went do[...]

The Acclaimed Discuss Scissoring Each Other And Scissoring Fans

The Acclaimed were recently interviewed by Brandon Walker on Rasslin', where they spoke about their signature hand sign where they both form an "A" wi[...] Mar 16 - The Acclaimed were recently interviewed by Brandon Walker on Rasslin', where they spoke about their signature hand sign where they both form an "A" wi[...]

Wardlow Says AEW Revolution Was The Best Night Of His Life

Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he revealed that he was a big fan of tag-teams during WWF's Attitude Era. “It r[...] Mar 16 - Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he revealed that he was a big fan of tag-teams during WWF's Attitude Era. “It r[...]

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam Show Preview

AEW will tonight present The St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on TBS from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. AEW has announc[...] Mar 16 - AEW will tonight present The St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on TBS from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. AEW has announc[...]