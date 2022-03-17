THE NEW CHAMP @thunderrosa22 shares this moment with her city, family, friends and @MissionProWres family. WHAT A MOMENT! We are so proud of you, Champ!!!!! @JoeGalliNews @MissionProWres @briancervantes4 #SanAntonio @tcbinla @ThunderBrosa #AEW #AEWDynamite @WWTalkPod pic.twitter.com/etY2sctay9

Following the broadcast, an emotional Thunder Rosa embraced her family and friends, who were in the audience.

The main event of last night's St. Patrick's Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw Thunder Rosa defeat Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in a Steel Cage Match to become the new AEW Women's World Champion.

» More News From This Feed

Big Matches Announced For This Week’s IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings

IMPACT Wrestling revealed on social media a "Street Fight" and more is planned for this week’s IMPACT TV tapings. The broadcast will feature a Philadelphia Street Fight for the Knockouts Champi[...] Mar 17 - IMPACT Wrestling revealed on social media a "Street Fight" and more is planned for this week’s IMPACT TV tapings. The broadcast will feature a Philadelphia Street Fight for the Knockouts Champi[...]

What Happened With Thunder Rosa Following Last Night's AEW Dynamite

The main event of last night's St. Patrick's Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw Thunder Rosa defeat Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in a Steel Cage Match to become the new AEW Women's World Champion.[...] Mar 17 - The main event of last night's St. Patrick's Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw Thunder Rosa defeat Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in a Steel Cage Match to become the new AEW Women's World Champion.[...]

Big Names Advertised For WWE Money In The Bank 2022

WWE Money In The Bank which takes place in Las Vegas this year has started to advertise across social media with some revealing information. The graphic which is being distributed features both Brock[...] Mar 17 - WWE Money In The Bank which takes place in Las Vegas this year has started to advertise across social media with some revealing information. The graphic which is being distributed features both Brock[...]

AEW Dynamite: St Patrick’s Day Slam Results (March 16 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite, this time live from San Antonio, Texas and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early! Can you think[...] Mar 16 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite, this time live from San Antonio, Texas and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early! Can you think[...]

The Rules Of CYN: Control Your Narrative Have Been Announced

EC3 has taken to Instagram to post the official rules for Control Your Narrative. #ControlYourNarrative⁣RULES and REGULATIONS⁣⁣Sanctioned “Matches” will take place at all #CYN Liv[...] Mar 16 - EC3 has taken to Instagram to post the official rules for Control Your Narrative. #ControlYourNarrative⁣RULES and REGULATIONS⁣⁣Sanctioned “Matches” will take place at all #CYN Liv[...]

Stone Cold On Kevin Owens: "I Wish He Would Have Pissed Me Off A Little Sooner."

Stone Cold Steve Austin was a guest today on the Rich Eisen Show, where he opened up about his decision to come back to WWE for WrestleMania 38. “This opportunity comes up, Kevin Owens starts[...] Mar 16 - Stone Cold Steve Austin was a guest today on the Rich Eisen Show, where he opened up about his decision to come back to WWE for WrestleMania 38. “This opportunity comes up, Kevin Owens starts[...]

The Hardy Boyz AEW Tag Team Debut Announced For AEW Dynamite

Last week we saw Jeff Hardy make his AEW Dynamite debut. He came out to save his brother from an attack by the Andrade Family Office. The Hardy Boyz will be making their AEW Dynamite debut tonight as[...] Mar 16 - Last week we saw Jeff Hardy make his AEW Dynamite debut. He came out to save his brother from an attack by the Andrade Family Office. The Hardy Boyz will be making their AEW Dynamite debut tonight as[...]

Billy Corgan Says He's Not A Fan Of Wrestling Entrance Themes

Billy Corgan was on My Mom's Basement ahead of this weekend's NWA Crockett Cup. Corgan discussed that he's not really a fan of pro wrestling entrance themes. “I was honestly a bigger fan of t[...] Mar 16 - Billy Corgan was on My Mom's Basement ahead of this weekend's NWA Crockett Cup. Corgan discussed that he's not really a fan of pro wrestling entrance themes. “I was honestly a bigger fan of t[...]

Ric Flair: "I Main Evented 10 Starrcades, Which Doesn't Mean Anything Compared To WrestleMania."

During the latest episode of the Wooooo! Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair spoke about the comparison that some people don't like the two night WrestleMania because there's no two night Super Bowl.[...] Mar 16 - During the latest episode of the Wooooo! Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair spoke about the comparison that some people don't like the two night WrestleMania because there's no two night Super Bowl.[...]

Wardlow Reacts To Fans Comparing Him To Batista

Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he spoke about fans often comparing him to Batista. “To go on Twitter and, you know, see side-by-side pictures and comparisons, a[...] Mar 16 - Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he spoke about fans often comparing him to Batista. “To go on Twitter and, you know, see side-by-side pictures and comparisons, a[...]

Sami Zayn On Johnny Knoxville: "I have a problem with him, and I'm going to beat him up."

During an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Sami Zayn spoke about his upcoming match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. “I don’t think this was ever the plan for WrestleMan[...] Mar 16 - During an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Sami Zayn spoke about his upcoming match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. “I don’t think this was ever the plan for WrestleMan[...]

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Reveals What Went Wrong With WWE Office Job

During the latest episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled his lack of technical knowledge causing problems with the office in WWF back in 1997. “I didn’t play the of[...] Mar 16 - During the latest episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled his lack of technical knowledge causing problems with the office in WWF back in 1997. “I didn’t play the of[...]

The Rock Pays Tribute To Scott Hall Following His Death

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall sadly passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. Hall had hip replacement surgery last week but suffered a serious complication when a blood clot got loose causing t[...] Mar 16 - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall sadly passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. Hall had hip replacement surgery last week but suffered a serious complication when a blood clot got loose causing t[...]

Former WWE Superstar Launching OnlyFans Page

In a post on Instagram, Toni Storm announced that she will be launching her own OnlyFans account, on March 19 at 12 PM ET. The mentions "exclusive content". Storm performed on the NXT UK brand where[...] Mar 16 - In a post on Instagram, Toni Storm announced that she will be launching her own OnlyFans account, on March 19 at 12 PM ET. The mentions "exclusive content". Storm performed on the NXT UK brand where[...]

Mosh Files For Headbangers Related Trademarks

It is being reported by PWInsider that Chazz Warrington, better known to wrestling fans as Mosh, has filed two trademark filings. The filings went down on March 11th, with Warrington filing for "The [...] Mar 16 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Chazz Warrington, better known to wrestling fans as Mosh, has filed two trademark filings. The filings went down on March 11th, with Warrington filing for "The [...]

The Acclaimed Discuss Scissoring Each Other And Scissoring Fans

The Acclaimed were recently interviewed by Brandon Walker on Rasslin', where they spoke about their signature hand sign where they both form an "A" with their fingers and then put their hands together[...] Mar 16 - The Acclaimed were recently interviewed by Brandon Walker on Rasslin', where they spoke about their signature hand sign where they both form an "A" with their fingers and then put their hands together[...]

Wardlow Says AEW Revolution Was The Best Night Of His Life

Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he revealed that he was a big fan of tag-teams during WWF's Attitude Era. “It really did. Man, there’s so many situations t[...] Mar 16 - Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he revealed that he was a big fan of tag-teams during WWF's Attitude Era. “It really did. Man, there’s so many situations t[...]

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam Show Preview

AEW will tonight present The St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on TBS from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. AEW has announced the following card for tonight's event: - Jon [...] Mar 16 - AEW will tonight present The St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on TBS from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. AEW has announced the following card for tonight's event: - Jon [...]

William Regal Comments On WWE Rebranding NXT

WWE recently rebranded NXT into NXT 2.0 at the end of 2021 to the upset and dismay of many loyal fans who enjoyed the original format. During the rebrand, the company updated the presentation and swi[...] Mar 16 - WWE recently rebranded NXT into NXT 2.0 at the end of 2021 to the upset and dismay of many loyal fans who enjoyed the original format. During the rebrand, the company updated the presentation and swi[...]

Four Matches Announced For Upcoming Control Your Narrative Event In Dallas

Control Your Narrative has announced four new matches for their upcoming event in Dallas on March 31, 2022. The event will stream live on Pro Wrestling TV. Control Your Narrative: Dallas - EC3 &[...] Mar 16 - Control Your Narrative has announced four new matches for their upcoming event in Dallas on March 31, 2022. The event will stream live on Pro Wrestling TV. Control Your Narrative: Dallas - EC3 &[...]

Updated WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Card

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Check out the updated card below: - NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron [...] Mar 16 - WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Check out the updated card below: - NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron [...]

Former WWE Superstar Heading To New Japan Pro Wrestling

Killer Kross will be working with New Japan Pro Wrestling from April 1. In a video posted by Kross, he can be seen wearing a suit and taking people out in a gym. He said, "new beginning is emerging" [...] Mar 16 - Killer Kross will be working with New Japan Pro Wrestling from April 1. In a video posted by Kross, he can be seen wearing a suit and taking people out in a gym. He said, "new beginning is emerging" [...]

AEW Star Confirms He Will Be Leaving Soon

Joey Janela has revealed he will not be re-signing with All Elite Wrestling. Janela reportedly changed his mind about staying with the promotion and his contract is set to expire in a couple of month[...] Mar 16 - Joey Janela has revealed he will not be re-signing with All Elite Wrestling. Janela reportedly changed his mind about staying with the promotion and his contract is set to expire in a couple of month[...]

AEW Dark Results (March 15 2022)

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Brandon Cutler defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alan '5' Angels & Colt Cabana) via Pinfall (8:40) Ruby Soho defeat Ashl[...] Mar 15 - The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Brandon Cutler defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alan '5' Angels & Colt Cabana) via Pinfall (8:40) Ruby Soho defeat Ashl[...]