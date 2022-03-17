Big Names Advertised For WWE Money In The Bank 2022
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2022
WWE Money In The Bank which takes place in Las Vegas this year has started to advertise across social media with some revealing information.
The graphic which is being distributed features both Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, which suggests both these major names will be a part of the event.
Sometimes after WrestleMania big names depart the company for a while, however this year it seems WWE wants to continue to feature their biggest names in storylines.
