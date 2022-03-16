WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The Hardy Boyz AEW Tag Team Debut Announced For AEW Dynamite
Posted By: Dustin on Mar 16, 2022
Last week we saw Jeff Hardy make his AEW Dynamite debut. He came out to save his brother from an attack by the Andrade Family Office.
The Hardy Boyz will be making their AEW Dynamite debut tonight as announced in a press release and on social media. The Hardy Boyz will take on AFO members Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen (Private Party) in a tag team match.
