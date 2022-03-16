Billy Corgan Says He's Not A Fan Of Wrestling Entrance Themes

Billy Corgan was on My Mom's Basement ahead of this weekend's NWA Crockett Cup. Corgan discussed that he's not really a fan of pro wrestling entrance themes.

“I was honestly a bigger fan of the way Pride, which was before UFC, used to use really weird music for Fedor [Emelianenko] and stuff like that. Almost like trip-hop tracks and stuff like that. I would like to see more creativity on the music side. Most wrestling themes are very, very, from a music point of view I’m a snob and I have a right to be, they’re pretty B and C level music themes. We do some good stuff but at the end of the day, I’d like to see some more diversity.

I did talk to WWE about it at some point but that didn’t go nowhere,” Corgan said. “I think it was a mid-level staffer that when they booted it up, it went nowhere. I did some stuff for TNA but as far as doing a wrestling theme dedicated, no. Lately I’ve been working with Jeff Schroeder who’s been the guitar player for the Smashing Pumpkins for over 15 years and Jeff’s done some really cool themes for the NWA.

I’ve tried to license some 80s songs that I’ve liked and people just quote astronomical figures. If I told you some figures I’ve been quoted for some songs that I’ve asked for behind the scenes, your head would explode. It’s just unbelievable what people want for wrestling themes.”