Ric Flair: "I Main Evented 10 Starrcades, Which Doesn't Mean Anything Compared To WrestleMania."
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 16, 2022
During the latest episode of the Wooooo! Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair spoke about the comparison that some people don't like the two night WrestleMania because there's no two night Super Bowl.
“The Super Bowl is 4 hours long, or four and a half, and WrestleMania in New York was until 1:15 in the morning. I guess we’ll see how it goes, but for me, it’s two days, which I love. The more wrestling the better for me. I think two days of wrestling is great. If it gives more kids an opportunity to say they were at WrestleMania, which is a big, big deal because there are so many football players that say they’ve never been to the Super Bowl. They make all this money and have never been to a Super Bowl.”
Flair continued.
“I tell Ashley (Charlotte) all the time that this is so damn big to be main-eventing WrestleMania. I never did. I was the co-main event. If my career is considered great, good, or whatever, I never main-evented WrestleMania. I main-evented 10 Starrcades, which doesn’t mean anything compared to WrestleMania. In my mind it does, but it’s not the same.”
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/74866/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 16
Mar 16 - During the latest episode of the Wooooo! Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair spoke about the comparison that some people don't like the two night Wre[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he spoke about fans often comparing him to Batista. “To go on Twitter and, you [...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - During an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Sami Zayn spoke about his upcoming match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. “I don&r[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - During the latest episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled his lack of technical knowledge causing problems with the office in WWF [...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall sadly passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. Hall had hip replacement surgery last week but suffered a serious [...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - In a post on Instagram, Toni Storm announced that she will be launching her own OnlyFans account, on March 19 at 12 PM ET. The mentions "exclusive co[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Chazz Warrington, better known to wrestling fans as Mosh, has filed two trademark filings. The filings went do[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - The Acclaimed were recently interviewed by Brandon Walker on Rasslin', where they spoke about their signature hand sign where they both form an "A" wi[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he revealed that he was a big fan of tag-teams during WWF's Attitude Era. “It r[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - AEW will tonight present The St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on TBS from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. AEW has announc[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - WWE recently rebranded NXT into NXT 2.0 at the end of 2021 to the upset and dismay of many loyal fans who enjoyed the original format. During the reb[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Control Your Narrative has announced four new matches for their upcoming event in Dallas on March 31, 2022. The event will stream live on Pro Wrestli[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Check out the updated card below: - NX[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Killer Kross will be working with New Japan Pro Wrestling from April 1. In a video posted by Kross, he can be seen wearing a suit and taking people o[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Joey Janela has revealed he will not be re-signing with All Elite Wrestling. Janela reportedly changed his mind about staying with the promotion and [...]
Mar 15 AEW Dark Results (March 15 2022) The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Brandon Cutler defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alan '5' Angels & Colt Cabana) via Pinfall[...]
Mar 15 - The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Brandon Cutler defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alan '5' Angels & Colt Cabana) via Pinfall[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - Doc Gallows spoke during Talk 'n' Swap, revealing that there was originally a plan to make him be the third Brother of Destruction. "They told me [[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - The Undertaker is set to headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. However, there is much speculation with regards to Batista, who was due to headlin[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Teams up With INFLCR to Expand NIL Program 03/15/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WW[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart released the following statement on social media remembering the late Scott Hall who passed away on Monday. &ldqu[...]
Mar 15 Big E Has Returned Home From Hospital Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He[...]
Mar 15 - Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - The contract of WWE NXT 2.0 star Candice LeRae is set to expire soon. There is speculation that due to her pregnancy WWE might add time on her contra[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - Swerve Strickland is one of AEW's newest recruits, having made his debut at Revolution earlier this month. Speaking in an interview with Getting Over[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - During an interview with Barstool Rasslin, Max Caster spoke about writing diss raps for all his opponents in AEW. “I mean, that’s my jo[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Boston, where she was asked if she felt intimidated by Vince McMahon initially. "Yes, most definitely. The way [...]