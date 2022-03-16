"You look at Batista, he started as Deacon Batista wearing that same suit, silent. I started with the suit. Silent. Then he turned into Evolution. I had been in the Pinnacle. Him and Triple H, me and Max. These things, that’s just crazy. You can’t write this stuff. It’s crazy how life has been working out.”

“To go on Twitter and, you know, see side-by-side pictures and comparisons, and people comparing me to him is, it’s just such a cool feeling. Dave is somebody who I haven’t met and would love to meet him to thank him, because he’s still somebody to this day that motivates me, you know? He’s still doing big things in life and he still motivates me and pushes me to this day without him knowing it."

Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he spoke about fans often comparing him to Batista.

Wardlow Reacts To Fans Comparing Him To Batista

Sami Zayn On Johnny Knoxville: "I have a problem with him, and I'm going to beat him up."

During an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Sami Zayn spoke about his upcoming match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. “I don’t think this was ever the plan for WrestleMan[...] Mar 16 - During an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Sami Zayn spoke about his upcoming match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. “I don’t think this was ever the plan for WrestleMan[...]

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Reveals What Went Wrong With WWE Office Job

During the latest episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled his lack of technical knowledge causing problems with the office in WWF back in 1997. “I didn’t play the of[...] Mar 16 - During the latest episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled his lack of technical knowledge causing problems with the office in WWF back in 1997. “I didn’t play the of[...]

The Rock Pays Tribute To Scott Hall Following His Death

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall sadly passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. Hall had hip replacement surgery last week but suffered a serious complication when a blood clot got loose causing t[...] Mar 16 - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall sadly passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. Hall had hip replacement surgery last week but suffered a serious complication when a blood clot got loose causing t[...]

Former WWE Superstar Launching OnlyFans Page

In a post on Instagram, Toni Storm announced that she will be launching her own OnlyFans account, on March 19 at 12 PM ET. The mentions "exclusive content". Storm performed on the NXT UK brand where[...] Mar 16 - In a post on Instagram, Toni Storm announced that she will be launching her own OnlyFans account, on March 19 at 12 PM ET. The mentions "exclusive content". Storm performed on the NXT UK brand where[...]

Mosh Files For Headbangers Related Trademarks

It is being reported by PWInsider that Chazz Warrington, better known to wrestling fans as Mosh, has filed two trademark filings. The filings went down on March 11th, with Warrington filing for "The [...] Mar 16 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Chazz Warrington, better known to wrestling fans as Mosh, has filed two trademark filings. The filings went down on March 11th, with Warrington filing for "The [...]

The Acclaimed Discuss Scissoring Each Other And Scissoring Fans

The Acclaimed were recently interviewed by Brandon Walker on Rasslin', where they spoke about their signature hand sign where they both form an "A" with their fingers and then put their hands together[...] Mar 16 - The Acclaimed were recently interviewed by Brandon Walker on Rasslin', where they spoke about their signature hand sign where they both form an "A" with their fingers and then put their hands together[...]

Wardlow Says AEW Revolution Was The Best Night Of His Life

Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he revealed that he was a big fan of tag-teams during WWF's Attitude Era. “It really did. Man, there’s so many situations t[...] Mar 16 - Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he revealed that he was a big fan of tag-teams during WWF's Attitude Era. “It really did. Man, there’s so many situations t[...]

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam Show Preview

AEW will tonight present The St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on TBS from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. AEW has announced the following card for tonight's event: - Jon [...] Mar 16 - AEW will tonight present The St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on TBS from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. AEW has announced the following card for tonight's event: - Jon [...]

William Regal Comments On WWE Rebranding NXT

WWE recently rebranded NXT into NXT 2.0 at the end of 2021 to the upset and dismay of many loyal fans who enjoyed the original format. During the rebrand, the company updated the presentation and swi[...] Mar 16 - WWE recently rebranded NXT into NXT 2.0 at the end of 2021 to the upset and dismay of many loyal fans who enjoyed the original format. During the rebrand, the company updated the presentation and swi[...]

Four Matches Announced For Upcoming Control Your Narrative Event In Dallas

Control Your Narrative has announced four new matches for their upcoming event in Dallas on March 31, 2022. The event will stream live on Pro Wrestling TV. Control Your Narrative: Dallas - EC3 &[...] Mar 16 - Control Your Narrative has announced four new matches for their upcoming event in Dallas on March 31, 2022. The event will stream live on Pro Wrestling TV. Control Your Narrative: Dallas - EC3 &[...]

Updated WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Card

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Check out the updated card below: - NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron [...] Mar 16 - WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Check out the updated card below: - NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron [...]

Former WWE Superstar Heading To New Japan Pro Wrestling

Killer Kross will be working with New Japan Pro Wrestling from April 1. In a video posted by Kross, he can be seen wearing a suit and taking people out in a gym. He said, "new beginning is emerging" [...] Mar 16 - Killer Kross will be working with New Japan Pro Wrestling from April 1. In a video posted by Kross, he can be seen wearing a suit and taking people out in a gym. He said, "new beginning is emerging" [...]

AEW Star Confirms He Will Be Leaving Soon

Joey Janela has revealed he will not be re-signing with All Elite Wrestling. Janela reportedly changed his mind about staying with the promotion and his contract is set to expire in a couple of month[...] Mar 16 - Joey Janela has revealed he will not be re-signing with All Elite Wrestling. Janela reportedly changed his mind about staying with the promotion and his contract is set to expire in a couple of month[...]

AEW Dark Results (March 15 2022)

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Brandon Cutler defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alan '5' Angels & Colt Cabana) via Pinfall (8:40) Ruby Soho defeat Ashl[...] Mar 15 - The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Brandon Cutler defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alan '5' Angels & Colt Cabana) via Pinfall (8:40) Ruby Soho defeat Ashl[...]

Doc Gallows Was Told He'd Be The Third Brother Of Destruction Ahead Of WrestleMania 23

Doc Gallows spoke during Talk 'n' Swap, revealing that there was originally a plan to make him be the third Brother of Destruction. "They told me [I was going to be the third Brother of Destruction[...] Mar 15 - Doc Gallows spoke during Talk 'n' Swap, revealing that there was originally a plan to make him be the third Brother of Destruction. "They told me [I was going to be the third Brother of Destruction[...]

Update On Batista’s Status For The WWE Hall Of Fame

The Undertaker is set to headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. However, there is much speculation with regards to Batista, who was due to headline the Hall Of Fame a couple of years ago, but due [...] Mar 15 - The Undertaker is set to headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. However, there is much speculation with regards to Batista, who was due to headline the Hall Of Fame a couple of years ago, but due [...]

New Details On The Expansion Of WWE's 'Next in Line' Program

WWE issued the following: WWE® Teams up With INFLCR to Expand NIL Program 03/15/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-year partnership with I[...] Mar 15 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Teams up With INFLCR to Expand NIL Program 03/15/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-year partnership with I[...]

Bret Hart Issues Statement On The Passing Of Scott Hall

WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart released the following statement on social media remembering the late Scott Hall who passed away on Monday. “I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Sco[...] Mar 15 - WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart released the following statement on social media remembering the late Scott Hall who passed away on Monday. “I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Sco[...]

Big E Has Returned Home From Hospital

Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He has fractured his C-1 and C-6 vertebrae. T[...] Mar 15 - Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He has fractured his C-1 and C-6 vertebrae. T[...]

Contract Of Top WWE NXT 2.0 Star Expiring Soon

The contract of WWE NXT 2.0 star Candice LeRae is set to expire soon. There is speculation that due to her pregnancy WWE might add time on her contract for the time she took off as the company genera[...] Mar 15 - The contract of WWE NXT 2.0 star Candice LeRae is set to expire soon. There is speculation that due to her pregnancy WWE might add time on her contract for the time she took off as the company genera[...]

Swerve Strickland Recalls Frustration With NXT and Triple H

Swerve Strickland is one of AEW's newest recruits, having made his debut at Revolution earlier this month. Speaking in an interview with Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast, Swerve spoke about his frustr[...] Mar 15 - Swerve Strickland is one of AEW's newest recruits, having made his debut at Revolution earlier this month. Speaking in an interview with Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast, Swerve spoke about his frustr[...]

Max Caster Reveals Who The Hardest Opponents To Write Raps About Are

During an interview with Barstool Rasslin, Max Caster spoke about writing diss raps for all his opponents in AEW. “I mean, that’s my job. I have to do it. There’s nothing else for[...] Mar 15 - During an interview with Barstool Rasslin, Max Caster spoke about writing diss raps for all his opponents in AEW. “I mean, that’s my job. I have to do it. There’s nothing else for[...]

Dana Brooke Cried When People Booed Her As A Heel

Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Boston, where she was asked if she felt intimidated by Vince McMahon initially. "Yes, most definitely. The way I look at it is like the President, even higher th[...] Mar 15 - Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Boston, where she was asked if she felt intimidated by Vince McMahon initially. "Yes, most definitely. The way I look at it is like the President, even higher th[...]