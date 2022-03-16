The Rock Pays Tribute To Scott Hall Following His Death

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall sadly passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. Hall had hip replacement surgery last week but suffered a serious complication when a blood clot got loose causing the legend to suffer three heart attacks.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson paid tribute to Scott Hall in a post on his Instagram page by writing the following:

Pro wrestling just lost a legend in Scott Hall.

Scott came from an era of pro wrestling where wrestlers were the biggest and toughest men on the planet.

Scott was a big man who was athletically gifted.

Tough as hell.

And inside that ring he was an extraordinarily talented and intense athlete.

Before my match here with Scott, I made sure to tell him how much his in ring work influenced me. When I was a rookie in wrestling, I would study Scott’s matches. His style, intensity, crispness and his excellent in ring IQ and psychology 🧠

I studied his matches, frame by frame.

He was shocked to hear this from me.

We came up in different eras.

He knew I was a student of the game, but had no idea he was one of the ones I studied.

He thought that was so cool and we went out there that night and lit it the fuck up inside that ring 🔥

It was my honor, brother.

And “thank you for the house” 🙏🏾

Go rest high.

#TheBadGuy

#ScottHall

#rip