Storm performed on the NXT UK brand where she held the NXT UK Women's Championship. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that while Storm didn't physically ask for her WWE release, she seemingly quit following a live event in Washington DC, where she competed in a Triple Threat against Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair. Meltzer noted that the reason why Storm left WWE was "burnout, essentially".

Wardlow Reacts To Fans Comparing Him To Batista

Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he spoke about fans often comparing him to Batista. “To go on Twitter and, you [...] Mar 16 - Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he spoke about fans often comparing him to Batista. “To go on Twitter and, you [...]

Sami Zayn On Johnny Knoxville: "I have a problem with him, and I'm going to beat him up."

During an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Sami Zayn spoke about his upcoming match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. “I don&r[...] Mar 16 - During an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Sami Zayn spoke about his upcoming match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. “I don&r[...]

Jake "The Snake" Roberts Reveals What Went Wrong With WWE Office Job

During the latest episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled his lack of technical knowledge causing problems with the office in WWF [...] Mar 16 - During the latest episode of DDP Snake Pit, Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled his lack of technical knowledge causing problems with the office in WWF [...]

The Rock Pays Tribute To Scott Hall Following His Death

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall sadly passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. Hall had hip replacement surgery last week but suffered a serious [...] Mar 16 - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall sadly passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. Hall had hip replacement surgery last week but suffered a serious [...]

Former WWE Superstar Launching OnlyFans Page

In a post on Instagram, Toni Storm announced that she will be launching her own OnlyFans account, on March 19 at 12 PM ET. The mentions "exclusive co[...] Mar 16 - In a post on Instagram, Toni Storm announced that she will be launching her own OnlyFans account, on March 19 at 12 PM ET. The mentions "exclusive co[...]

Mosh Files For Headbangers Related Trademarks

It is being reported by PWInsider that Chazz Warrington, better known to wrestling fans as Mosh, has filed two trademark filings. The filings went do[...] Mar 16 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Chazz Warrington, better known to wrestling fans as Mosh, has filed two trademark filings. The filings went do[...]

The Acclaimed Discuss Scissoring Each Other And Scissoring Fans

The Acclaimed were recently interviewed by Brandon Walker on Rasslin', where they spoke about their signature hand sign where they both form an "A" wi[...] Mar 16 - The Acclaimed were recently interviewed by Brandon Walker on Rasslin', where they spoke about their signature hand sign where they both form an "A" wi[...]

Wardlow Says AEW Revolution Was The Best Night Of His Life

Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he revealed that he was a big fan of tag-teams during WWF's Attitude Era. “It r[...] Mar 16 - Wardlow was recently a guest on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, where he revealed that he was a big fan of tag-teams during WWF's Attitude Era. “It r[...]

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam Show Preview

AEW will tonight present The St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on TBS from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. AEW has announc[...] Mar 16 - AEW will tonight present The St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on TBS from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. AEW has announc[...]

William Regal Comments On WWE Rebranding NXT

WWE recently rebranded NXT into NXT 2.0 at the end of 2021 to the upset and dismay of many loyal fans who enjoyed the original format. During the reb[...] Mar 16 - WWE recently rebranded NXT into NXT 2.0 at the end of 2021 to the upset and dismay of many loyal fans who enjoyed the original format. During the reb[...]

Four Matches Announced For Upcoming Control Your Narrative Event In Dallas

Control Your Narrative has announced four new matches for their upcoming event in Dallas on March 31, 2022. The event will stream live on Pro Wrestli[...] Mar 16 - Control Your Narrative has announced four new matches for their upcoming event in Dallas on March 31, 2022. The event will stream live on Pro Wrestli[...]

Updated WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Card

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Check out the updated card below: - NX[...] Mar 16 - WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Check out the updated card below: - NX[...]

Former WWE Superstar Heading To New Japan Pro Wrestling

Killer Kross will be working with New Japan Pro Wrestling from April 1. In a video posted by Kross, he can be seen wearing a suit and taking people o[...] Mar 16 - Killer Kross will be working with New Japan Pro Wrestling from April 1. In a video posted by Kross, he can be seen wearing a suit and taking people o[...]

AEW Star Confirms He Will Be Leaving Soon

Joey Janela has revealed he will not be re-signing with All Elite Wrestling. Janela reportedly changed his mind about staying with the promotion and [...] Mar 16 - Joey Janela has revealed he will not be re-signing with All Elite Wrestling. Janela reportedly changed his mind about staying with the promotion and [...]

AEW Dark Results (March 15 2022)

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Brandon Cutler defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alan '5' Angels & Colt Cabana) via Pinfall[...] Mar 15 - The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Brandon Cutler defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alan '5' Angels & Colt Cabana) via Pinfall[...]

Doc Gallows Was Told He'd Be The Third Brother Of Destruction Ahead Of WrestleMania 23

Doc Gallows spoke during Talk 'n' Swap, revealing that there was originally a plan to make him be the third Brother of Destruction. "They told me [[...] Mar 15 - Doc Gallows spoke during Talk 'n' Swap, revealing that there was originally a plan to make him be the third Brother of Destruction. "They told me [[...]

Update On Batista’s Status For The WWE Hall Of Fame

The Undertaker is set to headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. However, there is much speculation with regards to Batista, who was due to headlin[...] Mar 15 - The Undertaker is set to headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. However, there is much speculation with regards to Batista, who was due to headlin[...]

New Details On The Expansion Of WWE's 'Next in Line' Program

WWE issued the following: WWE® Teams up With INFLCR to Expand NIL Program 03/15/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WW[...] Mar 15 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Teams up With INFLCR to Expand NIL Program 03/15/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WW[...]

Bret Hart Issues Statement On The Passing Of Scott Hall

WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart released the following statement on social media remembering the late Scott Hall who passed away on Monday. &ldqu[...] Mar 15 - WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart released the following statement on social media remembering the late Scott Hall who passed away on Monday. &ldqu[...]

Big E Has Returned Home From Hospital

Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He[...] Mar 15 - Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He[...]

Contract Of Top WWE NXT 2.0 Star Expiring Soon

The contract of WWE NXT 2.0 star Candice LeRae is set to expire soon. There is speculation that due to her pregnancy WWE might add time on her contra[...] Mar 15 - The contract of WWE NXT 2.0 star Candice LeRae is set to expire soon. There is speculation that due to her pregnancy WWE might add time on her contra[...]

Swerve Strickland Recalls Frustration With NXT and Triple H

Swerve Strickland is one of AEW's newest recruits, having made his debut at Revolution earlier this month. Speaking in an interview with Getting Over[...] Mar 15 - Swerve Strickland is one of AEW's newest recruits, having made his debut at Revolution earlier this month. Speaking in an interview with Getting Over[...]

Max Caster Reveals Who The Hardest Opponents To Write Raps About Are

During an interview with Barstool Rasslin, Max Caster spoke about writing diss raps for all his opponents in AEW. “I mean, that’s my jo[...] Mar 15 - During an interview with Barstool Rasslin, Max Caster spoke about writing diss raps for all his opponents in AEW. “I mean, that’s my jo[...]

Dana Brooke Cried When People Booed Her As A Heel

Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Boston, where she was asked if she felt intimidated by Vince McMahon initially. "Yes, most definitely. The way [...] Mar 15 - Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Boston, where she was asked if she felt intimidated by Vince McMahon initially. "Yes, most definitely. The way [...]