The Acclaimed Discuss Scissoring Each Other And Scissoring Fans

The Acclaimed were recently interviewed by Brandon Walker on Rasslin', where they spoke about their signature hand sign where they both form an "A" with their fingers and then put their hands together. They call this "Scissoring."

Anthony Bowens spoke in the interview about how scissoring came about.

"That came along when we got together. A lot of the stuff we did just kind of happened through pure happenstance. Caster is very unpredictable sometimes, the next thing you know, he s scissoring me, he's milking my fingers. 'Oh, okay.' Next thing you know, after a month or so of scissoring, I'm laying on the floor, I look up, and I see all these hands coming over the barricade yelling, 'Bowens, scissor me!' 'Ah, we might be onto something.' Between that, 'Everyone Loves The Acclaimed,' all these things started coming together little by little. We scissored a couple thousand fans during Revolution Fan Fest weekend."

Max Caster followed up: