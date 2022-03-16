WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The Acclaimed Discuss Scissoring Each Other And Scissoring Fans
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 16, 2022
The Acclaimed were recently interviewed by Brandon Walker on Rasslin', where they spoke about their signature hand sign where they both form an "A" with their fingers and then put their hands together. They call this "Scissoring."
Anthony Bowens spoke in the interview about how scissoring came about.
"That came along when we got together. A lot of the stuff we did just kind of happened through pure happenstance. Caster is very unpredictable sometimes, the next thing you know, he s scissoring me, he's milking my fingers. 'Oh, okay.' Next thing you know, after a month or so of scissoring, I'm laying on the floor, I look up, and I see all these hands coming over the barricade yelling, 'Bowens, scissor me!' 'Ah, we might be onto something.' Between that, 'Everyone Loves The Acclaimed,' all these things started coming together little by little. We scissored a couple thousand fans during Revolution Fan Fest weekend."
Max Caster followed up:
"That was very surprising. When we meet fans, it's hard for me to say, 'Hey, would you like to scissor?' I'll never say that because it's a weird thing to ask, but fans are no coming up to us, with the fingers out, 'can we scissor?' Three-way scissor, four-way scissor, five-way scissor, we're scissoring all kinds of ways."