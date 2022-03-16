William Regal Comments On WWE Rebranding NXT

WWE recently rebranded NXT into NXT 2.0 at the end of 2021 to the upset and dismay of many loyal fans who enjoyed the original format.

During the rebrand, the company updated the presentation and switched to booking younger stars instead of veterans.

William Regal, former General Manager of NXT now with AEW revealed his thoughts on the rebrand during an appearance on Talk Is Jericho:

"I was the first person, as far as I know, that (Triple H) pulled in and said, ‘Right, what’s your vision for this?’ “We did what we did and it was a great thing for a lot of people. A great success, and I have no ill will at all, I’m really happy. Because it needed some kind of change, because things have changed. This place (AEW) had come along and different things, so it needed (a change)… and so, that went on."

Do you feel NXT needed to be rebranded?