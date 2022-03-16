#CYN LIVE (Tix in Bio)⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 3-31-22 Dallas, TX @gilleys ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ CYN and @prowtv very first TELEVISED special.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Matches Announced:⁣⁣⁣ “The Titan” @Adamscherr99 and @therealec3 vs. Erik RedBeard and @DamoMackle ⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/MFSchgporO

- EC3 & Adam Scherr vs. Erick Readbeard & Damo - Austin Aries vs. Westin Blake - Flip Gordon vs. Dirty Dango - Killer Kross vs Vincent

Control Your Narrative has announced four new matches for their upcoming event in Dallas on March 31, 2022.

» More News From This Feed

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam Show Preview

AEW will tonight present The St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on TBS from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. AEW has announc[...] Mar 16 - AEW will tonight present The St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on TBS from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. AEW has announc[...]

William Regal Comments On WWE Rebranding NXT

WWE recently rebranded NXT into NXT 2.0 at the end of 2021 to the upset and dismay of many loyal fans who enjoyed the original format. During the reb[...] Mar 16 - WWE recently rebranded NXT into NXT 2.0 at the end of 2021 to the upset and dismay of many loyal fans who enjoyed the original format. During the reb[...]

Four Matches Announced For Upcoming Control Your Narrative Event In Dallas

Control Your Narrative has announced four new matches for their upcoming event in Dallas on March 31, 2022. The event will stream live on Pro Wrestli[...] Mar 16 - Control Your Narrative has announced four new matches for their upcoming event in Dallas on March 31, 2022. The event will stream live on Pro Wrestli[...]

Updated WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Card

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Check out the updated card below: - NX[...] Mar 16 - WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Check out the updated card below: - NX[...]

Former WWE Superstar Heading To New Japan Pro Wrestling

Killer Kross will be working with New Japan Pro Wrestling from April 1. In a video posted by Kross, he can be seen wearing a suit and taking people o[...] Mar 16 - Killer Kross will be working with New Japan Pro Wrestling from April 1. In a video posted by Kross, he can be seen wearing a suit and taking people o[...]

AEW Star Confirms He Will Be Leaving Soon

Joey Janela has revealed he will not be re-signing with All Elite Wrestling. Janela reportedly changed his mind about staying with the promotion and [...] Mar 16 - Joey Janela has revealed he will not be re-signing with All Elite Wrestling. Janela reportedly changed his mind about staying with the promotion and [...]

AEW Dark Results (March 15 2022)

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Brandon Cutler defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alan '5' Angels & Colt Cabana) via Pinfall[...] Mar 15 - The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Brandon Cutler defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alan '5' Angels & Colt Cabana) via Pinfall[...]

Doc Gallows Was Told He'd Be The Third Brother Of Destruction Ahead Of WrestleMania 23

Doc Gallows spoke during Talk 'n' Swap, revealing that there was originally a plan to make him be the third Brother of Destruction. "They told me [[...] Mar 15 - Doc Gallows spoke during Talk 'n' Swap, revealing that there was originally a plan to make him be the third Brother of Destruction. "They told me [[...]

Update On Batista’s Status For The WWE Hall Of Fame

The Undertaker is set to headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. However, there is much speculation with regards to Batista, who was due to headlin[...] Mar 15 - The Undertaker is set to headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. However, there is much speculation with regards to Batista, who was due to headlin[...]

New Details On The Expansion Of WWE's 'Next in Line' Program

WWE issued the following: WWE® Teams up With INFLCR to Expand NIL Program 03/15/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WW[...] Mar 15 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Teams up With INFLCR to Expand NIL Program 03/15/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WW[...]

Bret Hart Issues Statement On The Passing Of Scott Hall

WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart released the following statement on social media remembering the late Scott Hall who passed away on Monday. &ldqu[...] Mar 15 - WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart released the following statement on social media remembering the late Scott Hall who passed away on Monday. &ldqu[...]

Big E Has Returned Home From Hospital

Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He[...] Mar 15 - Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He[...]

Contract Of Top WWE NXT 2.0 Star Expiring Soon

The contract of WWE NXT 2.0 star Candice LeRae is set to expire soon. There is speculation that due to her pregnancy WWE might add time on her contra[...] Mar 15 - The contract of WWE NXT 2.0 star Candice LeRae is set to expire soon. There is speculation that due to her pregnancy WWE might add time on her contra[...]

Swerve Strickland Recalls Frustration With NXT and Triple H

Swerve Strickland is one of AEW's newest recruits, having made his debut at Revolution earlier this month. Speaking in an interview with Getting Over[...] Mar 15 - Swerve Strickland is one of AEW's newest recruits, having made his debut at Revolution earlier this month. Speaking in an interview with Getting Over[...]

Max Caster Reveals Who The Hardest Opponents To Write Raps About Are

During an interview with Barstool Rasslin, Max Caster spoke about writing diss raps for all his opponents in AEW. “I mean, that’s my jo[...] Mar 15 - During an interview with Barstool Rasslin, Max Caster spoke about writing diss raps for all his opponents in AEW. “I mean, that’s my jo[...]

Dana Brooke Cried When People Booed Her As A Heel

Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Boston, where she was asked if she felt intimidated by Vince McMahon initially. "Yes, most definitely. The way [...] Mar 15 - Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Boston, where she was asked if she felt intimidated by Vince McMahon initially. "Yes, most definitely. The way [...]

Chavo Guerrero Believes There Is Not Enough Management Control In AEW

Chavo Guerrero Jr. believes WWE and AEW both need to find a middle ground in regards to the creative freedom they allow their talent. Guerrero, who w[...] Mar 15 - Chavo Guerrero Jr. believes WWE and AEW both need to find a middle ground in regards to the creative freedom they allow their talent. Guerrero, who w[...]

Rey Mysterio’s Family Were Once Denied Access To WrestleMania After-Party

During the latest Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda on AdFreeShows.com, the veteran WWE referee recalled the time WWE denied the family of Rey Mysterio [...] Mar 15 - During the latest Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda on AdFreeShows.com, the veteran WWE referee recalled the time WWE denied the family of Rey Mysterio [...]

Chris Jericho On Steve Austin’s Potential Return To The Ring At WrestleMania 38

During the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho discussed Steve Austin potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 38. Check out the h[...] Mar 15 - During the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho discussed Steve Austin potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 38. Check out the h[...]

🔊 LISTEN: Edge Debuts New Entrance Theme Music

On Monday's WWE RAW, Edge debuted a new theme song. He entered the ring this week to a song titled, "The Other Side" by Alter Bridge, the same band t[...] Mar 15 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Edge debuted a new theme song. He entered the ring this week to a song titled, "The Other Side" by Alter Bridge, the same band t[...]

📺 WATCH: Hulk Hogan Paid Tribute Scott Hall In Tampa

WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan paid tribute to his longtime friend and nWo teammate Scott Hall on Monday at Hogan’s Hangout in Tampa, Florida. Pr[...] Mar 15 - WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan paid tribute to his longtime friend and nWo teammate Scott Hall on Monday at Hogan’s Hangout in Tampa, Florida. Pr[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (March 14 2022)

Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Katalina Perez via Pinfall (1:23) Frankie Kazarian defeated Tiger Ruas via Submission[...] Mar 14 - Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Katalina Perez via Pinfall (1:23) Frankie Kazarian defeated Tiger Ruas via Submission[...]

WWE Confirms That Scott Hall A.K.A. Razor Ramon Has Passed Away

WWE has officially confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, has passed away aged 63. Hall was taken off life support e[...] Mar 14 - WWE has officially confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, has passed away aged 63. Hall was taken off life support e[...]

Scott Hall Is Still Alive, But Needs A "Miracle" Following Life Support Withdrawal

Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago according to a tweet from Dave Meltzer, "Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago. He[...] Mar 14 - Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago according to a tweet from Dave Meltzer, "Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago. He[...]