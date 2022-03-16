Four Matches Announced For Upcoming Control Your Narrative Event In Dallas
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2022
Control Your Narrative has announced four new matches for their upcoming event in Dallas on March 31, 2022.
The event will stream live on Pro Wrestling TV.
Control Your Narrative: Dallas
- EC3 & Adam Scherr vs. Erick Readbeard & Damo
- Austin Aries vs. Westin Blake - Flip Gordon vs. Dirty Dango - Killer Kross vs Vincent
