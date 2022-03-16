AEW Star Confirms He Will Be Leaving Soon
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2022
Joey Janela has revealed he will not be re-signing with All Elite Wrestling.
Janela reportedly changed his mind about staying with the promotion and his contract is set to expire in a couple of months.
He revealed the news in an interview with Denise Salcedo which can be listed to below from 11 AM EST.
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/74852/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 16
Mar 16 - AEW will tonight present The St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on TBS from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. AEW has announc[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - WWE recently rebranded NXT into NXT 2.0 at the end of 2021 to the upset and dismay of many loyal fans who enjoyed the original format. During the reb[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Control Your Narrative has announced four new matches for their upcoming event in Dallas on March 31, 2022. The event will stream live on Pro Wrestli[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver following this week’s episode of NXT. Check out the updated card below: - NX[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Killer Kross will be working with New Japan Pro Wrestling from April 1. In a video posted by Kross, he can be seen wearing a suit and taking people o[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Joey Janela has revealed he will not be re-signing with All Elite Wrestling. Janela reportedly changed his mind about staying with the promotion and [...]
Mar 15 AEW Dark Results (March 15 2022) The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Brandon Cutler defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alan '5' Angels & Colt Cabana) via Pinfall[...]
Mar 15 - The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Brandon Cutler defeated Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alan '5' Angels & Colt Cabana) via Pinfall[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - Doc Gallows spoke during Talk 'n' Swap, revealing that there was originally a plan to make him be the third Brother of Destruction. "They told me [[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - The Undertaker is set to headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. However, there is much speculation with regards to Batista, who was due to headlin[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Teams up With INFLCR to Expand NIL Program 03/15/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WW[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart released the following statement on social media remembering the late Scott Hall who passed away on Monday. &ldqu[...]
Mar 15 Big E Has Returned Home From Hospital Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He[...]
Mar 15 - Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - The contract of WWE NXT 2.0 star Candice LeRae is set to expire soon. There is speculation that due to her pregnancy WWE might add time on her contra[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - Swerve Strickland is one of AEW's newest recruits, having made his debut at Revolution earlier this month. Speaking in an interview with Getting Over[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - During an interview with Barstool Rasslin, Max Caster spoke about writing diss raps for all his opponents in AEW. “I mean, that’s my jo[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Boston, where she was asked if she felt intimidated by Vince McMahon initially. "Yes, most definitely. The way [...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - Chavo Guerrero Jr. believes WWE and AEW both need to find a middle ground in regards to the creative freedom they allow their talent. Guerrero, who w[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - During the latest Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda on AdFreeShows.com, the veteran WWE referee recalled the time WWE denied the family of Rey Mysterio [...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - During the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho discussed Steve Austin potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 38. Check out the h[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Edge debuted a new theme song. He entered the ring this week to a song titled, "The Other Side" by Alter Bridge, the same band t[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan paid tribute to his longtime friend and nWo teammate Scott Hall on Monday at Hogan’s Hangout in Tampa, Florida. Pr[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Katalina Perez via Pinfall (1:23) Frankie Kazarian defeated Tiger Ruas via Submission[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - WWE has officially confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, has passed away aged 63. Hall was taken off life support e[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago according to a tweet from Dave Meltzer, "Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago. He[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - During an interview with PWInsider, Booker T spoke about Sharmell's importance to his run as King Booker in WWE. “Man I tell people all the t[...]