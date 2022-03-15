WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Details On The Expansion Of WWE's 'Next in Line' Program

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2022

WWE issued the following:

WWE® Teams up With INFLCR to Expand NIL Program

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-year partnership with INFLCR, a Teamworks product and industry leading brand building, content and name, image and likeness (“NIL”) business management platform for college athletes, to increase the scope and scale of WWE’s NIL program called “Next In Line™”.

Through the partnership, WWE will leverage INFLCR’s technology and alliances with more than 200 NCAA Division 1 colleges and universities to reach thousands of INFLCR student-athletes looking to monetize their name, image and likeness. Together, WWE and INFLCR will innovate how student-athletes engage with the WWE brand while maintaining their NCAA eligibility.

WWE launched its official NIL (program in December 2021 to establish a clear pathway from collegiate athletics to WWE. The inaugural 15-person NIL class, which included athletes from 13 universities, seven NCAA conferences and four sports, joined the program’s first-ever signee, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. The comprehensive program serves to recruit and develop potential future WWE Superstars, and further enhances WWE’s talent development process through collaborative partnerships with college athletes from diverse athletic backgrounds.

“We are excited about the opportunities that this partnership with INFLCR will create as we continue to expand our Next In Line program and identify student-athletes with an interest in becoming WWE Superstars,” said Paul Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development. “The Next In Line program is a unique opportunity that creates a clear pathway into WWE and partnering with INFLCR will help to bolster our efforts and resources in the NIL space.”

INFLCR’s recently-launched Global Exchange product will allow WWE to connect and execute directly with student-athletes across a myriad of sports backgrounds. The platform provides all parties a frictionless experience through streamlining communications and processes associated with NIL partnerships within a single ecosystem.

“INFLCR’s partnership with WWE opens a new door for the way student-athletes interact with companies looking to provide monetization opportunities,” said INFLCR Founder Jim Cavale. “The technology offers a seamless experience for both WWE and student-athletes in a safe and compliant environment.”

Learn more about the “Next In Line” program at wwerecruit.com/nil and INFLCR at inflcr.com.


» More News From This Feed

Mar 15
Update On Batista’s Status For The WWE Hall Of Fame
The Undertaker is set to headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. However, there is much speculation with regards to Batista, who was due to headline the Hall Of Fame a couple of years ago, but due [...]
Mar 15
New Details On The Expansion Of WWE's 'Next in Line' Program
WWE issued the following: WWE® Teams up With INFLCR to Expand NIL Program 03/15/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-year partnership with I[...]
Mar 15
Bret Hart Issues Statement On The Passing Of Scott Hall
WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart released the following statement on social media remembering the late Scott Hall who passed away on Monday.  “I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Sco[...]
Mar 15
Big E Has Returned Home From Hospital
Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He has fractured his C-1 and C-6 vertebrae.  T[...]
Mar 15
Contract Of Top WWE NXT 2.0 Star Expiring Soon
The contract of WWE NXT 2.0 star Candice LeRae is set to expire soon. There is speculation that due to her pregnancy WWE might add time on her contract for the time she took off as the company genera[...]
Mar 15
Swerve Strickland Recalls Frustration With NXT and Triple H
Swerve Strickland is one of AEW's newest recruits, having made his debut at Revolution earlier this month. Speaking in an interview with Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast, Swerve spoke about his frustr[...]
Mar 15
Max Caster Reveals Who The Hardest Opponents To Write Raps About Are
During an interview with Barstool Rasslin, Max Caster spoke about writing diss raps for all his opponents in AEW. “I mean, that’s my job. I have to do it. There’s nothing else for[...]
Mar 15
Dana Brooke Cried When People Booed Her As A Heel
Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Boston, where she was asked if she felt intimidated by Vince McMahon initially. "Yes, most definitely. The way I look at it is like the President, even higher th[...]
Mar 15
Chavo Guerrero Believes There Is Not Enough Management Control In AEW
Chavo Guerrero Jr. believes WWE and AEW both need to find a middle ground in regards to the creative freedom they allow their talent. Guerrero, who was taken off AEW television last September claims [...]
Mar 15
Rey Mysterio’s Family Were Once Denied Access To WrestleMania After-Party
During the latest Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda on AdFreeShows.com, the veteran WWE referee recalled the time WWE denied the family of Rey Mysterio the chance to attend the WrestleMania 35 after-par[...]
Mar 15
Chris Jericho On Steve Austin’s Potential Return To The Ring At WrestleMania 38
During the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho discussed Steve Austin potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 38. Check out the highlights below: Chris Jericho on Steve Austin po[...]
Mar 15
🔊 LISTEN: Edge Debuts New Entrance Theme Music
On Monday's WWE RAW, Edge debuted a new theme song. He entered the ring this week to a song titled, "The Other Side" by Alter Bridge, the same band that was behind his Metalingus theme song. The son[...]
Mar 15
📺 WATCH: Hulk Hogan Paid Tribute Scott Hall In Tampa
WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan paid tribute to his longtime friend and nWo teammate Scott Hall on Monday at Hogan’s Hangout in Tampa, Florida. Prior to karaoke night, Hogan paid tribute to Hall a[...]
Mar 14
AEW Dark Elevation Results (March 14 2022)
  Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Katalina Perez via Pinfall (1:23)     Frankie Kazarian defeated Tiger Ruas via Submission (5:49)     The Bunny & Emi Sakur[...]
Mar 14
WWE Confirms That Scott Hall A.K.A. Razor Ramon Has Passed Away
WWE has officially confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, has passed away aged 63. Hall was taken off life support earlier today following a report from Kevin Nash wh[...]
Mar 14
Scott Hall Is Still Alive, But Needs A "Miracle" Following Life Support Withdrawal
Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago according to a tweet from Dave Meltzer, "Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago. He is still alive at this writing. Miracles have hap[...]
Mar 14
Without Queen Sharmell, There Would Have Been No King Booker: And That's From Booker T Himself
During an interview with PWInsider, Booker T spoke about Sharmell's importance to his run as King Booker in WWE. “Man I tell people all the time, Sharmell has definitely been underrated for w[...]
Mar 14
📺 WATCH: Backstage Footage Of Jeff Hardy's AEW Debut Makes It Into Latest Being The Elite Episode
The latest episode of Being The Elite is out, which features behind the scenes footage of Jeff Hardy's debut in AEW. You can watch the episode below. [...]
Mar 14
Mick Foley Announces He Will Be Launching A Podcast Soon
Mick Foley has taken to his Twitter to announce a new project coming soon. That project is being called "Foley is Pod", and will clearly be a podcast hosted by Mick Foley. FOLEY IS PODComing soon.[...]
Mar 14
Rey Mysterio Requested To Work With Drew McIntyre Over A Decade Ago, But It Never Materialized
During an interview with Metro in the UK, Drew McIntyre spoke about Rey Mysterio wanting to work a program with him back in his early career. "I remember having a match on SmackDown one time, which[...]
Mar 14
Tony Khan Talks WIlliam Regal's Promo On AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho's Latest Re-Invention
Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Chris Jericho's latest reinvention in crafting The Jericho Appreciation Society. “I mean, look at Chris Jericho. Anot[...]
Mar 14
Lita Confirmed As Next Guest For Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions
The next guest for Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions has been revealed. In an announcement by the WWE Network posted on Twitter, it was announced that Lita will appear on the show on Ma[...]
Mar 14
NWA's Kamille Reveals What Dream Match Fans Approach Her About Wanting To See
NWA Women's World Champion Kamille was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about veterans helping the younger generation backstage in NWA. “We have a great locker r[...]
Mar 14
Queen Sharmell To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
WWE announced that Queen Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.  She first got her way into the pro wrestling world by being a part of the Nitro Girls dance group that'd appear on [...]
Mar 14
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight - Kevin Owens/Steve Austin, RK-Bro Celebration, More
Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. WWE has announced the following: - Kevin Owens will respond to the WrestleMania 38 promo[...]
