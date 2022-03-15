WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big E Has Returned Home From Hospital

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2022

Big E Has Returned Home From Hospital

Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He has fractured his C-1 and C-6 vertebrae. 

The former WWE Champion revealed n Twitter that he returned home to Tampa on Monday following a short stay in hospital.

"Appreciate you, man. I’m actually home now but Birmingham took good care of me."


Mar 15
Update On Batista’s Status For The WWE Hall Of Fame
The Undertaker is set to headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. However, there is much speculation with regards to Batista, who was due to headlin[...]
Mar 15
New Details On The Expansion Of WWE's 'Next in Line' Program
WWE issued the following: WWE® Teams up With INFLCR to Expand NIL Program 03/15/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WW[...]
Mar 15
Bret Hart Issues Statement On The Passing Of Scott Hall
WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart released the following statement on social media remembering the late Scott Hall who passed away on Monday.  &ldqu[...]
Mar 15
Big E Has Returned Home From Hospital
Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He[...]
Mar 15
Contract Of Top WWE NXT 2.0 Star Expiring Soon
The contract of WWE NXT 2.0 star Candice LeRae is set to expire soon. There is speculation that due to her pregnancy WWE might add time on her contra[...]
Mar 15
Swerve Strickland Recalls Frustration With NXT and Triple H
Swerve Strickland is one of AEW's newest recruits, having made his debut at Revolution earlier this month. Speaking in an interview with Getting Over[...]
Mar 15
Max Caster Reveals Who The Hardest Opponents To Write Raps About Are
During an interview with Barstool Rasslin, Max Caster spoke about writing diss raps for all his opponents in AEW. “I mean, that’s my jo[...]
Mar 15
Dana Brooke Cried When People Booed Her As A Heel
Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Boston, where she was asked if she felt intimidated by Vince McMahon initially. "Yes, most definitely. The way [...]
Mar 15
Chavo Guerrero Believes There Is Not Enough Management Control In AEW
Chavo Guerrero Jr. believes WWE and AEW both need to find a middle ground in regards to the creative freedom they allow their talent. Guerrero, who w[...]
Mar 15
Rey Mysterio’s Family Were Once Denied Access To WrestleMania After-Party
During the latest Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda on AdFreeShows.com, the veteran WWE referee recalled the time WWE denied the family of Rey Mysterio [...]
Mar 15
Chris Jericho On Steve Austin’s Potential Return To The Ring At WrestleMania 38
During the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho discussed Steve Austin potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 38. Check out the h[...]
Mar 15
🔊 LISTEN: Edge Debuts New Entrance Theme Music
On Monday's WWE RAW, Edge debuted a new theme song. He entered the ring this week to a song titled, "The Other Side" by Alter Bridge, the same band t[...]
Mar 15
📺 WATCH: Hulk Hogan Paid Tribute Scott Hall In Tampa
WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan paid tribute to his longtime friend and nWo teammate Scott Hall on Monday at Hogan’s Hangout in Tampa, Florida. Pr[...]
Mar 14
AEW Dark Elevation Results (March 14 2022)
  Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Katalina Perez via Pinfall (1:23)     Frankie Kazarian defeated Tiger Ruas via Submission[...]
Mar 14
WWE Confirms That Scott Hall A.K.A. Razor Ramon Has Passed Away
WWE has officially confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, has passed away aged 63. Hall was taken off life support e[...]
Mar 14
Scott Hall Is Still Alive, But Needs A "Miracle" Following Life Support Withdrawal
Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago according to a tweet from Dave Meltzer, "Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago. He[...]
Mar 14
Without Queen Sharmell, There Would Have Been No King Booker: And That's From Booker T Himself
During an interview with PWInsider, Booker T spoke about Sharmell's importance to his run as King Booker in WWE. “Man I tell people all the t[...]
Mar 14
📺 WATCH: Backstage Footage Of Jeff Hardy's AEW Debut Makes It Into Latest Being The Elite Episode
The latest episode of Being The Elite is out, which features behind the scenes footage of Jeff Hardy's debut in AEW. You can watch the episode below.[...]
Mar 14
Mick Foley Announces He Will Be Launching A Podcast Soon
Mick Foley has taken to his Twitter to announce a new project coming soon. That project is being called "Foley is Pod", and will clearly be a podcast[...]
Mar 14
Rey Mysterio Requested To Work With Drew McIntyre Over A Decade Ago, But It Never Materialized
During an interview with Metro in the UK, Drew McIntyre spoke about Rey Mysterio wanting to work a program with him back in his early career. "I re[...]
Mar 14
Tony Khan Talks WIlliam Regal's Promo On AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho's Latest Re-Invention
Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Chris Jericho's latest reinvention in crafting The Jericho Appreciation Soci[...]
Mar 14
Lita Confirmed As Next Guest For Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions
The next guest for Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions has been revealed. In an announcement by the WWE Network posted on Twitter, it was[...]
Mar 14
NWA's Kamille Reveals What Dream Match Fans Approach Her About Wanting To See
NWA Women's World Champion Kamille was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about veterans helping the younger generation ba[...]
Mar 14
Queen Sharmell To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
WWE announced that Queen Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.  She first got her way into the pro wrestling world by being a par[...]
Mar 14
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight - Kevin Owens/Steve Austin, RK-Bro Celebration, More
Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. WWE has announced the following: - Kev[...]
