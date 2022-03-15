Big E Has Returned Home From Hospital
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2022
Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He has fractured his C-1 and C-6 vertebrae.
The former WWE Champion revealed n Twitter that he returned home to Tampa on Monday following a short stay in hospital.
"Appreciate you, man. I’m actually home now but Birmingham took good care of me."
https://wrestlr.me/74846/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 15
Mar 15 - The Undertaker is set to headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. However, there is much speculation with regards to Batista, who was due to headlin[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Teams up With INFLCR to Expand NIL Program 03/15/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WW[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart released the following statement on social media remembering the late Scott Hall who passed away on Monday. &ldqu[...]
Mar 15 Big E Has Returned Home From Hospital Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He[...]
Mar 15 - Big E suffered a broken neck last Friday night on SmackDown which thankfully didn't require surgery but will require time out to recover and rehab. He[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - The contract of WWE NXT 2.0 star Candice LeRae is set to expire soon. There is speculation that due to her pregnancy WWE might add time on her contra[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - Swerve Strickland is one of AEW's newest recruits, having made his debut at Revolution earlier this month. Speaking in an interview with Getting Over[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - During an interview with Barstool Rasslin, Max Caster spoke about writing diss raps for all his opponents in AEW. “I mean, that’s my jo[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Boston, where she was asked if she felt intimidated by Vince McMahon initially. "Yes, most definitely. The way [...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - Chavo Guerrero Jr. believes WWE and AEW both need to find a middle ground in regards to the creative freedom they allow their talent. Guerrero, who w[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - During the latest Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda on AdFreeShows.com, the veteran WWE referee recalled the time WWE denied the family of Rey Mysterio [...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - During the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho discussed Steve Austin potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 38. Check out the h[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Edge debuted a new theme song. He entered the ring this week to a song titled, "The Other Side" by Alter Bridge, the same band t[...]
Mar 15
Mar 15 - WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan paid tribute to his longtime friend and nWo teammate Scott Hall on Monday at Hogan’s Hangout in Tampa, Florida. Pr[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Katalina Perez via Pinfall (1:23) Frankie Kazarian defeated Tiger Ruas via Submission[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - WWE has officially confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, has passed away aged 63. Hall was taken off life support e[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago according to a tweet from Dave Meltzer, "Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago. He[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - During an interview with PWInsider, Booker T spoke about Sharmell's importance to his run as King Booker in WWE. “Man I tell people all the t[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - The latest episode of Being The Elite is out, which features behind the scenes footage of Jeff Hardy's debut in AEW. You can watch the episode below.[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - Mick Foley has taken to his Twitter to announce a new project coming soon. That project is being called "Foley is Pod", and will clearly be a podcast[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - During an interview with Metro in the UK, Drew McIntyre spoke about Rey Mysterio wanting to work a program with him back in his early career. "I re[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Chris Jericho's latest reinvention in crafting The Jericho Appreciation Soci[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - The next guest for Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions has been revealed. In an announcement by the WWE Network posted on Twitter, it was[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - NWA Women's World Champion Kamille was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about veterans helping the younger generation ba[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - WWE announced that Queen Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She first got her way into the pro wrestling world by being a par[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. WWE has announced the following: - Kev[...]