Contract Of Top WWE NXT 2.0 Star Expiring Soon

The contract of WWE NXT 2.0 star Candice LeRae is set to expire soon.

There is speculation that due to her pregnancy WWE might add time on her contract for the time she took off as the company generally freezes talent contracts if they take a significant period off, normally due to injury.

Fightful Select reports so far her deal has not been renewed or frozen and some wonder if they can freeze her contract due to maternity leave, a period where they did not talk to her about her contract given the birth of a child.

LeRae and Johnny Gargano had their first child last month. Johnny left WWE at the end of 2021 and the speculation is he will end up in AEW although WWE is reportedly trying to temp Gargano to return.