Swerve Strickland Recalls Frustration With NXT and Triple H

Swerve Strickland is one of AEW's newest recruits, having made his debut at Revolution earlier this month.

Speaking in an interview with Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast, Swerve spoke about his frustration with his NXT run.

“Oh yeah. Absolutely. I had four good, strong conversations with Triple H about it personally. I was like ‘hey, I want to be one of your top guys. What do I have to do?’ Straight up and I wasn’t like bullsh-tting and getting around anything, I was like ‘what do I have to do? Because I know I can do it.’ And every time I had a conversation, he boosted me up a little bit with my position. And that’s why I got into the Santos Escobar thing. Because it’s like ‘okay, I want more.’ Okay, then he puts us on Takeover for the Cruiserweight Title. I was like ‘okay, I still want more. What’s the hesitation to put me with these top dudes?’ It was just like placement and all this other stuff.”

