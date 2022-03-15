Max Caster Reveals Who The Hardest Opponents To Write Raps About Are

During an interview with Barstool Rasslin, Max Caster spoke about writing diss raps for all his opponents in AEW.

“I mean, that’s my job. I have to do it. There’s nothing else for me to do. So when we find out we have a match, yeah, of course, I’m stretching, I’m getting dressed, and I’m getting ready for the match. But the most important thing is that I have a little bit of time by myself, and really think about how to pick apart our opponents.”

On using current events in raps:

“I like being current. I like current events. I like politics, anything we can do to work that in without getting me and Anthony in trouble. I think that the true skill that I have is saying these things that are horrible, but making them funny for everybody.”

On who was hardest to write disses about:

“It’s The Dark Order because we’ve wrestled them so many times and I’ve gotten them in every single angle I can get them in. I’m like, ‘Oh, these guys are a dom and a sub. This guy wears a wig. It’s Dark Order, but there’s no dark people in your group, what’s up with that?’ So, I’ve exhausted the Dark Order so much that every time we wrestled them on an Elevation match or something, me and Anthony looked at each other like, ‘Here we go again. Got to figure something completely new for The Dark Order.'”

On dissing Bryan Danielson and Christian: