Dana Brooke Cried When People Booed Her As A Heel

Dana Brooke recently spoke with NBC Boston, where she was asked if she felt intimidated by Vince McMahon initially.
"Yes, most definitely. The way I look at it is like the President, even higher than the President. He's in meetings, you go to his office and it's like a line out the door with people knocking to say hi or go in and talk to him about things. When I first met him, I was a heel on TV and I came back from performing and I called my mom and was crying because people were booing me, 'I don't like this, I'm such a nice person, I don't like people booing me.' She was like, 'Dana, you're doing your job.' Everyone said, 'Go see the bossman.' I shook hands with him, he was like, 'Amazing job. You did excellent.' That was great. Seeing that excitement in his eyes and knowing that I'm doing my job and this is what it's meant to be and hw it should be done. Vince and I have developed a great relationship. I feel super comfortable going in, knocking on his door, just to say hi and sit down with him and tell him how appreciative I am to have the opportunities that have been given to me to perform with the best of the best. Not only that, but being able to inspire the WWE Universe, doing interviews, holding the title and being able to represent it for WWE means everything for me."
"Like any of us, we have our good days and bad days. When you know he's having a bad day or he's under a little pressure and stress, you don't poke the bear. Other than that, he's so friendly and such a family guy. He's very comedic and light-hearted. He's a great person. being the age he is, he doesn't look the age he is or act the his age, his mind is all there and he's crisp and sharp. It's great to see somebody like that, that I work under. People always ask, 'How is he?' I have a very good personal relationship with him and I'm super blessed. I tell a lot of -- I've been here for ten years, it feels like not that long, but it's a long time -- I tell the new and upcoming talent,' just be yourself and he'll read that and relate to it.' I'm definitely blessed and honored to have a great relationship with Vince McMahon."
