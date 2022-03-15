Chavo Guerrero Believes There Is Not Enough Management Control In AEW

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
“In WWE the producers, the agents, they really got involved in your matches. In AEW, they kind of let you do your own thing. So, it’s almost like we need a happy medium. In WWE they micromanage you at times, and in AEW they didn’t do enough, I felt. I felt they really need to help a lot of the young guys just put things in the right spots. These guys are such talented wrestlers and such talented athletes, but sometimes it’s a spot fest. You’ve seen it, it’s just doing spots, and spots, just to do a spot. You know, just because you can do a backflip doesn’t mean you should do a backflip. I think that they need help in that.”
Mar 15 - During the latest Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda on AdFreeShows.com, the veteran WWE referee recalled the time WWE denied the family of Rey Mysterio the chance to attend the WrestleMania 35 after-par[...]
Mar 15 - During the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho discussed Steve Austin potentially wrestling at WrestleMania 38. Check out the highlights below: Chris Jericho on Steve Austin po[...]
🔊 LISTEN: Edge Debuts New Entrance Theme Music On Monday's WWE RAW, Edge debuted a new theme song. He entered the ring this week to a song titled, "The Other Side" by Alter Bridge, the same band that was behind his Metalingus theme song. The son[...]
Mar 15 - WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan paid tribute to his longtime friend and nWo teammate Scott Hall on Monday at Hogan’s Hangout in Tampa, Florida. Prior to karaoke night, Hogan paid tribute to Hall a[...]
Mar 14 - WWE has officially confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, has passed away aged 63. Hall was taken off life support earlier today following a report from Kevin Nash wh[...]
Mar 14 - Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago according to a tweet from Dave Meltzer, "Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago. He is still alive at this writing. Miracles have hap[...]
Mar 14 - During an interview with PWInsider, Booker T spoke about Sharmell's importance to his run as King Booker in WWE. “Man I tell people all the time, Sharmell has definitely been underrated for w[...]
Mar 14 - Mick Foley has taken to his Twitter to announce a new project coming soon. That project is being called "Foley is Pod", and will clearly be a podcast hosted by Mick Foley. FOLEY IS PODComing soon.[...]
Mar 14 - During an interview with Metro in the UK, Drew McIntyre spoke about Rey Mysterio wanting to work a program with him back in his early career. "I remember having a match on SmackDown one time, which[...]
Mar 14 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Chris Jericho's latest reinvention in crafting The Jericho Appreciation Society. “I mean, look at Chris Jericho. Anot[...]
Mar 14 - The next guest for Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions has been revealed. In an announcement by the WWE Network posted on Twitter, it was announced that Lita will appear on the show on Ma[...]
Mar 14 - NWA Women's World Champion Kamille was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about veterans helping the younger generation backstage in NWA. “We have a great locker r[...]
Mar 14 - WWE announced that Queen Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She first got her way into the pro wrestling world by being a part of the Nitro Girls dance group that'd appear on [...]
Mar 14 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. WWE has announced the following: - Kevin Owens will respond to the WrestleMania 38 promo[...]
Roman Reigns Set For Upcoming WWE European Tour Roman Reigns is set to take part in his first European tour since 2019 due to the whole COVID-19 situation. WWE announced: WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been add[...]
Mar 14 - WWE veteran Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Complex on how his longevity in pro wrestling and how his knees are holding up to still allow him to perform at the level he does. On his Knees: &ldquo[...]
Mar 14 - The Steiner Brothers could be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame. During the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer revealed that Rick Steiner is being discussed f[...]
Scott Hall To Be Removed From Life Support WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed on Instagram on Sunday night that Scott Hall's life support will be turned off once his family has had the chance to say their final goodbyes. Hall suffered a se[...]
Mar 13 - Bryan Danielson recently sat down with Metro, where he spoke about his former tag-team of Team Hell No, where he was paired up with Kane as a comedy duo. “I think that period was actually the[...]
Mar 13 - If you go back into Shelton Benjamin's pre-WWE history, you might just see him bust out some moves you've never seen him hit before. One of those would be the 450 Splash, which was retired by Benjamin[...]
Mar 13 - Renee Paquette was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she was asked who her favorite person to work with during her time in WWE was. “The first person that comes to m[...]
Mar 13 - As of today, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion now has 822 combined days as a WWE women's champion. Charlotte broke the record previously held by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who previously had the [...]