Rey Mysterio’s Family Were Once Denied Access To WrestleMania After-Party

During the latest Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda on AdFreeShows.com, the veteran WWE referee recalled the time WWE denied the family of Rey Mysterio the chance to attend the WrestleMania 35 after-party back in 2019.
“A few years ago, at my last WrestleMania in New Jersey, at the end of the night, Rey Mysterio couldn’t get his family in. He didn’t have enough wristbands, that was just two, three years ago. Rey Mysterio and I, we went out and bought bottles of Jack [Daniels], bought bottles of Vodka. Me and my wife, we went out with Rey, and his wife, and his son Dominik. We went outside with Rey and stuff, and I was like Rey, I’ll go in, I’ll get a couple of wristbands, I’ll come back out to you and give them to them, and we’ll just bring everybody in.