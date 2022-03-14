AEW Dark Elevation Results (March 14 2022)
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Mar 14, 2022
VIDEO
Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Katalina Perez via Pinfall (1:23)
Frankie Kazarian defeated Tiger Ruas via Submission (5:49)
The Bunny & Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue & KiLynn King via Pinfall (6:07)
Jay Lethal defeated Merrik Donovan via Pinfall (3:20)
Ruby Soho defeated Amber Nova via Pinfall (3:33)
Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) via Pinfall (4:42)
https://wrestlr.me/74836/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 14
Mar 14 - Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Katalina Perez via Pinfall (1:23) Frankie Kazarian defeated Tiger Ruas via Submission[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - WWE has officially confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, has passed away aged 63. Hall was taken off life support e[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago according to a tweet from Dave Meltzer, "Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago. He[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - During an interview with PWInsider, Booker T spoke about Sharmell's importance to his run as King Booker in WWE. “Man I tell people all the t[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - The latest episode of Being The Elite is out, which features behind the scenes footage of Jeff Hardy's debut in AEW. You can watch the episode below.[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - Mick Foley has taken to his Twitter to announce a new project coming soon. That project is being called "Foley is Pod", and will clearly be a podcast[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - During an interview with Metro in the UK, Drew McIntyre spoke about Rey Mysterio wanting to work a program with him back in his early career. "I re[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Chris Jericho's latest reinvention in crafting The Jericho Appreciation Soci[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - The next guest for Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions has been revealed. In an announcement by the WWE Network posted on Twitter, it was[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - NWA Women's World Champion Kamille was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about veterans helping the younger generation ba[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - WWE announced that Queen Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She first got her way into the pro wrestling world by being a par[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. WWE has announced the following: - Kev[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - Roman Reigns is set to take part in his first European tour since 2019 due to the whole COVID-19 situation. WWE announced: WWE has announced[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - WWE veteran Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Complex on how his longevity in pro wrestling and how his knees are holding up to still allow him to perf[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - The Steiner Brothers could be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame. During the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltz[...]
Mar 14
Mar 14 - WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed on Instagram on Sunday night that Scott Hall's life support will be turned off once his family has had the chanc[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Bryan Danielson recently sat down with Metro, where he spoke about his former tag-team of Team Hell No, where he was paired up with Kane as a comedy d[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - If you go back into Shelton Benjamin's pre-WWE history, you might just see him bust out some moves you've never seen him hit before. One of those woul[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Renee Paquette was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she was asked who her favorite person to work with during her time in W[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - As of today, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion now has 822 combined days as a WWE women's champion. Charlotte broke the record previously held by WWE Ha[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on Tony Khan announcing that he is the new owner of Ring of [...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - A report from Fightful Select, reveals WWE reportedly had plans for Kevin Owens to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this past week to deliver another [...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - WWE held a live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday. King Woods returned to the ring from injury during the event, check out the results per Wre[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - AEW star Dax Harwood took part in Q&A on Twitter with fans. During it, he was asked about returning to WWE. Harwood and his tag team partner Cash [...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Xavier Wood returned to the ring during a WWE SmackDown Live Event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday night. Wood's teamed with Kofi Kingston and lo[...]