Scott Hall Is Still Alive, But Needs A "Miracle" Following Life Support Withdrawal

Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago according to a tweet from Dave Meltzer, "Scott Hall was taken off life support four hours ago. He is still alive at this writing. Miracles have happened but this would need to be one of them."

Sean Waltman has also confirmed Hall's heart is still beating despite being bombarded with RIP tweets:

"I know you all mean well, but it’s weird seeing RIPs while our friend’s heart is still beating."

We hope for a miracle and send out our love and support to Hall's family and friends.

Kevin Nash & Scott Hall (The Outsiders) FUNNY MOMENTS