Without Queen Sharmell, There Would Have Been No King Booker: And That's From Booker T Himself

During an interview with PWInsider, Booker T spoke about Sharmell's importance to his run as King Booker in WWE. “Man I tell people all the time, Sharmell has definitely been underrated for w[...] Mar 14 - During an interview with PWInsider, Booker T spoke about Sharmell's importance to his run as King Booker in WWE. “Man I tell people all the time, Sharmell has definitely been underrated for w[...]

📺 WATCH: Backstage Footage Of Jeff Hardy's AEW Debut Makes It Into Latest Being The Elite Episode

The latest episode of Being The Elite is out, which features behind the scenes footage of Jeff Hardy's debut in AEW. You can watch the episode below. [...] Mar 14 - The latest episode of Being The Elite is out, which features behind the scenes footage of Jeff Hardy's debut in AEW. You can watch the episode below. [...]

Mick Foley Announces He Will Be Launching A Podcast Soon

Mick Foley has taken to his Twitter to announce a new project coming soon. That project is being called "Foley is Pod", and will clearly be a podcast hosted by Mick Foley. FOLEY IS PODComing soon.[...] Mar 14 - Mick Foley has taken to his Twitter to announce a new project coming soon. That project is being called "Foley is Pod", and will clearly be a podcast hosted by Mick Foley. FOLEY IS PODComing soon.[...]

Rey Mysterio Requested To Work With Drew McIntyre Over A Decade Ago, But It Never Materialized

During an interview with Metro in the UK, Drew McIntyre spoke about Rey Mysterio wanting to work a program with him back in his early career. "I remember having a match on SmackDown one time, which[...] Mar 14 - During an interview with Metro in the UK, Drew McIntyre spoke about Rey Mysterio wanting to work a program with him back in his early career. "I remember having a match on SmackDown one time, which[...]

Tony Khan Talks WIlliam Regal's Promo On AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho's Latest Re-Invention

Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Chris Jericho's latest reinvention in crafting The Jericho Appreciation Society. “I mean, look at Chris Jericho. Anot[...] Mar 14 - Tony Khan was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about Chris Jericho's latest reinvention in crafting The Jericho Appreciation Society. “I mean, look at Chris Jericho. Anot[...]

Lita Confirmed As Next Guest For Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

The next guest for Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions has been revealed. In an announcement by the WWE Network posted on Twitter, it was announced that Lita will appear on the show on Ma[...] Mar 14 - The next guest for Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions has been revealed. In an announcement by the WWE Network posted on Twitter, it was announced that Lita will appear on the show on Ma[...]

NWA's Kamille Reveals What Dream Match Fans Approach Her About Wanting To See

NWA Women's World Champion Kamille was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about veterans helping the younger generation backstage in NWA. “We have a great locker r[...] Mar 14 - NWA Women's World Champion Kamille was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about veterans helping the younger generation backstage in NWA. “We have a great locker r[...]

Queen Sharmell To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE announced that Queen Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She first got her way into the pro wrestling world by being a part of the Nitro Girls dance group that'd appear on [...] Mar 14 - WWE announced that Queen Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She first got her way into the pro wrestling world by being a part of the Nitro Girls dance group that'd appear on [...]

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight - Kevin Owens/Steve Austin, RK-Bro Celebration, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. WWE has announced the following: - Kevin Owens will respond to the WrestleMania 38 promo[...] Mar 14 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. WWE has announced the following: - Kevin Owens will respond to the WrestleMania 38 promo[...]

Roman Reigns Set For Upcoming WWE European Tour

Roman Reigns is set to take part in his first European tour since 2019 due to the whole COVID-19 situation. WWE announced: WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been add[...] Mar 14 - Roman Reigns is set to take part in his first European tour since 2019 due to the whole COVID-19 situation. WWE announced: WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been add[...]

Rey Mysterio Discusses His Longevity In Pro Wrestling, Adapting His Style and More

WWE veteran Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Complex on how his longevity in pro wrestling and how his knees are holding up to still allow him to perform at the level he does. On his Knees: &ldquo[...] Mar 14 - WWE veteran Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Complex on how his longevity in pro wrestling and how his knees are holding up to still allow him to perform at the level he does. On his Knees: &ldquo[...]

WWE Would Like To Induct The Steiner Brothers Into The Hall Of Fame

The Steiner Brothers could be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame. During the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer revealed that Rick Steiner is being discussed f[...] Mar 14 - The Steiner Brothers could be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame. During the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer revealed that Rick Steiner is being discussed f[...]

Scott Hall To Be Removed From Life Support

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed on Instagram on Sunday night that Scott Hall's life support will be turned off once his family has had the chance to say their final goodbyes. Hall suffered a se[...] Mar 14 - WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed on Instagram on Sunday night that Scott Hall's life support will be turned off once his family has had the chance to say their final goodbyes. Hall suffered a se[...]

Bryan Danielson Credits Team Hell No With Cementing Him As A WrestleMania Main Eventer

Bryan Danielson recently sat down with Metro, where he spoke about his former tag-team of Team Hell No, where he was paired up with Kane as a comedy duo. “I think that period was actually the[...] Mar 13 - Bryan Danielson recently sat down with Metro, where he spoke about his former tag-team of Team Hell No, where he was paired up with Kane as a comedy duo. “I think that period was actually the[...]

Shelton Benjamin's Athletic Abilities Left WWE Stars Trying To Come Up WIth Crazy Spots For Him To Do

If you go back into Shelton Benjamin's pre-WWE history, you might just see him bust out some moves you've never seen him hit before. One of those would be the 450 Splash, which was retired by Benjamin[...] Mar 13 - If you go back into Shelton Benjamin's pre-WWE history, you might just see him bust out some moves you've never seen him hit before. One of those would be the 450 Splash, which was retired by Benjamin[...]

Renee Paquette Reveals Paul Heyman Intentionally Didn't Sleep Before A TV Interview To Appear More Distraught

Renee Paquette was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she was asked who her favorite person to work with during her time in WWE was. “The first person that comes to m[...] Mar 13 - Renee Paquette was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she was asked who her favorite person to work with during her time in WWE was. “The first person that comes to m[...]

Charlotte Flair Breaks Record For Longest Combined Days As A WWE Women's Champion

As of today, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion now has 822 combined days as a WWE women's champion. Charlotte broke the record previously held by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who previously had the [...] Mar 13 - As of today, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion now has 822 combined days as a WWE women's champion. Charlotte broke the record previously held by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who previously had the [...]

Matt Hardy Wants To See ROH Become The Developmental Territory Of AEW

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on Tony Khan announcing that he is the new owner of Ring of Honor. "I mean, almost nothing shocks me in thi[...] Mar 13 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on Tony Khan announcing that he is the new owner of Ring of Honor. "I mean, almost nothing shocks me in thi[...]

WWE Reportedly Nixed Promo For Kevin Owens On SmackDown

A report from Fightful Select, reveals WWE reportedly had plans for Kevin Owens to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this past week to deliver another promo to build the feud with Steve Austin. Instead[...] Mar 13 - A report from Fightful Select, reveals WWE reportedly had plans for Kevin Owens to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this past week to deliver another promo to build the feud with Steve Austin. Instead[...]

WWE Live Event Results - Match 12, 2022 - King Xavier Returns!

WWE held a live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday. King Woods returned to the ring from injury during the event, check out the results per Wrestling BodySlam: - Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke[...] Mar 13 - WWE held a live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday. King Woods returned to the ring from injury during the event, check out the results per Wrestling BodySlam: - Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke[...]

Dax Harwood Comments On If He Would Return To WWE

AEW star Dax Harwood took part in Q&A on Twitter with fans. During it, he was asked about returning to WWE. Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler left WWE back in April 2020. Here is what[...] Mar 13 - AEW star Dax Harwood took part in Q&A on Twitter with fans. During it, he was asked about returning to WWE. Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler left WWE back in April 2020. Here is what[...]

Xavier Woods Returned To The Ring At Saturday’s WWE Live Event

Xavier Wood returned to the ring during a WWE SmackDown Live Event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday night. Wood's teamed with Kofi Kingston and lost against Ridge Holland & Sheamus and The Uso[...] Mar 13 - Xavier Wood returned to the ring during a WWE SmackDown Live Event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday night. Wood's teamed with Kofi Kingston and lost against Ridge Holland & Sheamus and The Uso[...]

Lots More Women Added To WrestleCon 2022 Event

WrestleCon 2022 will be held in Dallas this year and on Saturday, WrestleCon officials announced that former WWE Superstar Danielle Monet (Summer Rae), Izzy, Vickie Guerrero, and Lilian Garcia will al[...] Mar 13 - WrestleCon 2022 will be held in Dallas this year and on Saturday, WrestleCon officials announced that former WWE Superstar Danielle Monet (Summer Rae), Izzy, Vickie Guerrero, and Lilian Garcia will al[...]

Sonya Deville Speaks On The Importance Of Inclusion

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Sonya Deville discussed her on-screen authority role in WWE and the importance of inclusion as a gay WWE performer. On the importa[...] Mar 13 - During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Sonya Deville discussed her on-screen authority role in WWE and the importance of inclusion as a gay WWE performer. On the importa[...]