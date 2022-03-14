Rey Mysterio Requested To Work With Drew McIntyre Over A Decade Ago, But It Never Materialized
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 14, 2022
During an interview with Metro in the UK, Drew McIntyre spoke about Rey Mysterio wanting to work a program with him back in his early career.
"I remember having a match on SmackDown one time, which went really well – the first time we’d wrestled in a singles match. I wasn’t doing anything significant at the time, my career was on a bit of a downward spiral at the time. I really needed to get into a storyline or work with somebody that could get me back on the right path. Rey actually went to Vince himself and told him, 'You’ve got something with this guy, I’d really love to do something with him.' Never materialized, they had plans for him, unfortunately, but he really went out of his way to try and push for me." VIDEO
