NWA's Kamille Reveals What Dream Match Fans Approach Her About Wanting To See

New Episode! "We're Still Intimidated By The NWA Women's Champ Kamille" NWA Week is here on the Battleground Podcast! Today, we're joined by the NWA Women's World Champ, Kamille! Kamille talks about… Player links & show notes: https://t.co/4PEcbmmbKO

“That would definitely interest me. To be honest, and this might be a little controversial, or people might think I’m crapping on stuff, but I’m not the biggest fan of the forbidden door and how open it’s been lately. I think contracts are contracts for a reason. I think it takes away the specialness of it when some of that happens. I think we should pull back a little bit. If everyone stays in their companies for a little while, and then imagine when something like that does happen if no one has been switching around for a while, how big of a deal that would be. I hear it all the time, Kamille vs Jade. How would I fare against her? I think I would fare very well. She played college basketball. I played college softball. Two completely different sports, but we have that mindset, that athlete’s mindset to win, win, win, and do whatever it takes to win. So it would be a very interesting matchup, and I definitely think people would be tuning in to watch that.”

“We have a great locker room. That’s one of the things I’m really proud of. Our locker room is so supportive, cool, and laid back. The more girls you get into the mix, it’s always going to change it up a little bit. You will have different personalities, but I do think our locker room is one of the best out there. The fact that we do have legends like Madusa and Jazz helping out back there if anyone has a question about a match, or questions about how they’re feeling that day, they have someone to talk to and can relate to them. It’s great having male talent to go with the help as well because they have a different perspective of the things, but it’s also great to have the feminine perspective when it comes to wrestling because they’ve been there, done that. They’ve been through the trenches. It’s really nice.”

NWA Women's World Champion Kamille was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about veterans helping the younger generation backstage in NWA.

» More News From This Feed

Lita Confirmed As Next Guest For Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

The next guest for Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions has been revealed. In an announcement by the WWE Network posted on Twitter, it was announced that Lita will appear on the show on Ma[...] Mar 14 - The next guest for Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions has been revealed. In an announcement by the WWE Network posted on Twitter, it was announced that Lita will appear on the show on Ma[...]

NWA's Kamille Reveals What Dream Match Fans Approach Her About Wanting To See

NWA Women's World Champion Kamille was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about veterans helping the younger generation backstage in NWA. “We have a great locker r[...] Mar 14 - NWA Women's World Champion Kamille was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about veterans helping the younger generation backstage in NWA. “We have a great locker r[...]

Queen Sharmell To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE announced that Queen Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She first got her way into the pro wrestling world by being a part of the Nitro Girls dance group that'd appear on [...] Mar 14 - WWE announced that Queen Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She first got her way into the pro wrestling world by being a part of the Nitro Girls dance group that'd appear on [...]

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight - Kevin Owens/Steve Austin, RK-Bro Celebration, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. WWE has announced the following: - Kevin Owens will respond to the WrestleMania 38 promo[...] Mar 14 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. WWE has announced the following: - Kevin Owens will respond to the WrestleMania 38 promo[...]

Roman Reigns Set For Upcoming WWE European Tour

Roman Reigns is set to take part in his first European tour since 2019 due to the whole COVID-19 situation. WWE announced: WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been add[...] Mar 14 - Roman Reigns is set to take part in his first European tour since 2019 due to the whole COVID-19 situation. WWE announced: WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been add[...]

Rey Mysterio Discusses His Longevity In Pro Wrestling, Adapting His Style and More

WWE veteran Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Complex on how his longevity in pro wrestling and how his knees are holding up to still allow him to perform at the level he does. On his Knees: &ldquo[...] Mar 14 - WWE veteran Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Complex on how his longevity in pro wrestling and how his knees are holding up to still allow him to perform at the level he does. On his Knees: &ldquo[...]

WWE Would Like To Induct The Steiner Brothers Into The Hall Of Fame

The Steiner Brothers could be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame. During the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer revealed that Rick Steiner is being discussed f[...] Mar 14 - The Steiner Brothers could be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame. During the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer revealed that Rick Steiner is being discussed f[...]

Scott Hall To Be Removed From Life Support

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed on Instagram on Sunday night that Scott Hall's life support will be turned off once his family has had the chance to say their final goodbyes. Hall suffered a se[...] Mar 14 - WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed on Instagram on Sunday night that Scott Hall's life support will be turned off once his family has had the chance to say their final goodbyes. Hall suffered a se[...]

Bryan Danielson Credits Team Hell No With Cementing Him As A WrestleMania Main Eventer

Bryan Danielson recently sat down with Metro, where he spoke about his former tag-team of Team Hell No, where he was paired up with Kane as a comedy duo. “I think that period was actually the[...] Mar 13 - Bryan Danielson recently sat down with Metro, where he spoke about his former tag-team of Team Hell No, where he was paired up with Kane as a comedy duo. “I think that period was actually the[...]

Shelton Benjamin's Athletic Abilities Left WWE Stars Trying To Come Up WIth Crazy Spots For Him To Do

If you go back into Shelton Benjamin's pre-WWE history, you might just see him bust out some moves you've never seen him hit before. One of those would be the 450 Splash, which was retired by Benjamin[...] Mar 13 - If you go back into Shelton Benjamin's pre-WWE history, you might just see him bust out some moves you've never seen him hit before. One of those would be the 450 Splash, which was retired by Benjamin[...]

Renee Paquette Reveals Paul Heyman Intentionally Didn't Sleep Before A TV Interview To Appear More Distraught

Renee Paquette was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she was asked who her favorite person to work with during her time in WWE was. “The first person that comes to m[...] Mar 13 - Renee Paquette was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she was asked who her favorite person to work with during her time in WWE was. “The first person that comes to m[...]

Charlotte Flair Breaks Record For Longest Combined Days As A WWE Women's Champion

As of today, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion now has 822 combined days as a WWE women's champion. Charlotte broke the record previously held by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who previously had the [...] Mar 13 - As of today, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion now has 822 combined days as a WWE women's champion. Charlotte broke the record previously held by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who previously had the [...]

Matt Hardy Wants To See ROH Become The Developmental Territory Of AEW

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on Tony Khan announcing that he is the new owner of Ring of Honor. "I mean, almost nothing shocks me in thi[...] Mar 13 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on Tony Khan announcing that he is the new owner of Ring of Honor. "I mean, almost nothing shocks me in thi[...]

WWE Reportedly Nixed Promo For Kevin Owens On SmackDown

A report from Fightful Select, reveals WWE reportedly had plans for Kevin Owens to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this past week to deliver another promo to build the feud with Steve Austin. Instead[...] Mar 13 - A report from Fightful Select, reveals WWE reportedly had plans for Kevin Owens to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this past week to deliver another promo to build the feud with Steve Austin. Instead[...]

WWE Live Event Results - Match 12, 2022 - King Xavier Returns!

WWE held a live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday. King Woods returned to the ring from injury during the event, check out the results per Wrestling BodySlam: - Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke[...] Mar 13 - WWE held a live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday. King Woods returned to the ring from injury during the event, check out the results per Wrestling BodySlam: - Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke[...]

Dax Harwood Comments On If He Would Return To WWE

AEW star Dax Harwood took part in Q&A on Twitter with fans. During it, he was asked about returning to WWE. Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler left WWE back in April 2020. Here is what[...] Mar 13 - AEW star Dax Harwood took part in Q&A on Twitter with fans. During it, he was asked about returning to WWE. Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler left WWE back in April 2020. Here is what[...]

Xavier Woods Returned To The Ring At Saturday’s WWE Live Event

Xavier Wood returned to the ring during a WWE SmackDown Live Event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday night. Wood's teamed with Kofi Kingston and lost against Ridge Holland & Sheamus and The Uso[...] Mar 13 - Xavier Wood returned to the ring during a WWE SmackDown Live Event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday night. Wood's teamed with Kofi Kingston and lost against Ridge Holland & Sheamus and The Uso[...]

Lots More Women Added To WrestleCon 2022 Event

WrestleCon 2022 will be held in Dallas this year and on Saturday, WrestleCon officials announced that former WWE Superstar Danielle Monet (Summer Rae), Izzy, Vickie Guerrero, and Lilian Garcia will al[...] Mar 13 - WrestleCon 2022 will be held in Dallas this year and on Saturday, WrestleCon officials announced that former WWE Superstar Danielle Monet (Summer Rae), Izzy, Vickie Guerrero, and Lilian Garcia will al[...]

Sonya Deville Speaks On The Importance Of Inclusion

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Sonya Deville discussed her on-screen authority role in WWE and the importance of inclusion as a gay WWE performer. On the importa[...] Mar 13 - During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Sonya Deville discussed her on-screen authority role in WWE and the importance of inclusion as a gay WWE performer. On the importa[...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #512 - AEW Revolution 2022 Review

WNS Podcast Episode #512 - AEW Revolution Review - The Podcast Crew take an in-depth look at AEW Revolution, what happened on Dynamite, and a whole lot more! Check it out!🔊 LATEST EPISODE Your br[...] Mar 13 - WNS Podcast Episode #512 - AEW Revolution Review - The Podcast Crew take an in-depth look at AEW Revolution, what happened on Dynamite, and a whole lot more! Check it out!🔊 LATEST EPISODE Your br[...]

Larry D Opening Up A Wrestling Bar In Kentucky

Larry D recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about his decision to open a wrestling bar. “It’s great. This here is something that my wife and I, and my brother and his wife, [...] Mar 13 - Larry D recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about his decision to open a wrestling bar. “It’s great. This here is something that my wife and I, and my brother and his wife, [...]

Big Time Wrestling Results: The Hardy Boyz Team Together For The First Time Since 2019

Big Time Wrestling held a show at Webster Town Hall in Webster, Massachusetts on March 12th, which featured The Hardy Boyz teaming up for the first time since 2019. The results are as follows: - T[...] Mar 13 - Big Time Wrestling held a show at Webster Town Hall in Webster, Massachusetts on March 12th, which featured The Hardy Boyz teaming up for the first time since 2019. The results are as follows: - T[...]

Scott Hall Currenty On Life Support, Suffered Three Heart Attacks

It is being reported by Wade Keller of PWTorch that WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall is currently on life support after suffering three heart attacks. This comes after Hall was hospitalized with a broken [...] Mar 13 - It is being reported by Wade Keller of PWTorch that WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall is currently on life support after suffering three heart attacks. This comes after Hall was hospitalized with a broken [...]

Chelsea Green Wrist Injury Update

Chelsea Green recently suffered a wrist injury during her match at the recent IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view. In an update from F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reports Green suffered a fractured [...] Mar 12 - Chelsea Green recently suffered a wrist injury during her match at the recent IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view. In an update from F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reports Green suffered a fractured [...]