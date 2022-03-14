WWE Would Like To Induct The Steiner Brothers Into The Hall Of Fame

The Steiner Brothers could be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame.

During the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer revealed that Rick Steiner is being discussed for an indication and they would also like to induct Scott Steiner.

Longtime WWE fans will be aware Scott has had much to say about WWE over the last 20 years, and much of it is negative with his anger directed at Triple H, believing he buried him during his last run with the company.

However, WWE has many times in the past forgiven and forgotten when it comes to the Hall Of Fame and it appears they are willing to put out an olive branch to Scott to join his brother.

Here is what Meltzer said: