Scott Hall To Be Removed From Life Support

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed on Instagram on Sunday night that Scott Hall's life support will be turned off once his family has had the chance to say their final goodbyes.

Hall suffered a serious complication during hip replacement surgery last week, in which a blood clot got loose and he suffered three heart attacks.

Nash commented, “once his family is in place they will discontinue life support.”

You can read Kevin Nash’s emotional post to his friend below:

“Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f*cking sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him. When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……alot that disliked us. We were the “Outsiders ” but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn’t perfect but as he always said. “The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross” As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you”

