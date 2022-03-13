Bryan Danielson Credits Team Hell No With Cementing Him As A WrestleMania Main Eventer
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 13, 2022
Bryan Danielson recently sat down with Metro, where he spoke about his former tag-team of Team Hell No, where he was paired up with Kane as a comedy duo.
“I think that period was actually the making of Daniel Bryan, as far as a WrestleMania main-eventer. That period was perfect for me because it gave me a chance to show some character and be entertaining, all that kind of stuff. But then we would go in the ring against The Shield, it would allow me to highlight some of my strengths in those tag matches, just being a ball of fire and then burn to the ground essentially.”
On working with The Shield:
‘Those guys were great at being aggressive and mean, and really giving it to you, which makes the fans sympathize with you. And those three guys specifically were perfect.”
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/74818/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 13
Mar 13 - Bryan Danielson recently sat down with Metro, where he spoke about his former tag-team of Team Hell No, where he was paired up with Kane as a comedy d[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - If you go back into Shelton Benjamin's pre-WWE history, you might just see him bust out some moves you've never seen him hit before. One of those woul[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Renee Paquette was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she was asked who her favorite person to work with during her time in W[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - As of today, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion now has 822 combined days as a WWE women's champion. Charlotte broke the record previously held by WWE Ha[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on Tony Khan announcing that he is the new owner of Ring of [...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - A report from Fightful Select, reveals WWE reportedly had plans for Kevin Owens to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this past week to deliver another [...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - WWE held a live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday. King Woods returned to the ring from injury during the event, check out the results per Wre[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - AEW star Dax Harwood took part in Q&A on Twitter with fans. During it, he was asked about returning to WWE. Harwood and his tag team partner Cash [...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Xavier Wood returned to the ring during a WWE SmackDown Live Event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday night. Wood's teamed with Kofi Kingston and lo[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - WrestleCon 2022 will be held in Dallas this year and on Saturday, WrestleCon officials announced that former WWE Superstar Danielle Monet (Summer Rae)[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Sonya Deville discussed her on-screen authority role in WWE and the importance of[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - WNS Podcast Episode #512 - AEW Revolution Review - The Podcast Crew take an in-depth look at AEW Revolution, what happened on Dynamite, and a whole lo[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Larry D recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about his decision to open a wrestling bar. “It’s great. This here is something[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Big Time Wrestling held a show at Webster Town Hall in Webster, Massachusetts on March 12th, which featured The Hardy Boyz teaming up for the first ti[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - It is being reported by Wade Keller of PWTorch that WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall is currently on life support after suffering three heart attacks. Thi[...]
Mar 12 Chelsea Green Wrist Injury Update Chelsea Green recently suffered a wrist injury during her match at the recent IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view. In an update from F4WOnline.com[...]
Mar 12 - Chelsea Green recently suffered a wrist injury during her match at the recent IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view. In an update from F4WOnline.com[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - WWE recently announced Vader as the posthumous inductee for this year's class of the WWE Hall of Fame Vader is featured in a special new episode of t[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - During a recent Signed by Superstars virtual event, Jeff Hardy revealed his picks for a wrestling Mt. Rushmore, as well as his choice for his fav[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - Fightful Select has revealed producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. - Michael Hayes and Kenny Dykstra produces the Brock Lesna[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - Fallah Bahh has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling. A report from Fightful Select reveals Bahh is now a free agent. He was removed from the IMPACT [...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - WWE has announced another title match for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2. Below is the announced card so far for WrestleMania: WrestleMania Saturd[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about how he views WWE. "You have to look at both, constantly You have to look at [...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - Big E has provided a big update after sustaining a broken neck on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Today on Twitter the former WWE Champion r[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - WWE issued the following: Dude Perfect to reveal set for WrestleMania 38 The Grandest Stage of Them All will be unveiled in style, as WWE Supersta[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW President Tony Khan’s recent purchase of Ring of Honor, and why [...]