Shelton Benjamin's Athletic Abilities Left WWE Stars Trying To Come Up WIth Crazy Spots For Him To Do
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 13, 2022
If you go back into Shelton Benjamin's pre-WWE history, you might just see him bust out some moves you've never seen him hit before. One of those would be the 450 Splash, which was retired by Benjamin. He explained why this was an interview with Fightful.
"Real simple. The last time I did it I basically got injured. I banged my elbow and I actually had to have surgery on it. That’s pretty much why I took it out of the repertoire. Then, going further, there’s a lot of stuff I used to do that I just stopped doing. Believe it or not, this is advice that Brock gave me. It was very good advice. He said, ‘If you can hit it ten out of ten times, do it. If you can do it nine out of ten times, never try to do it on TV.’ So it’s just I don’t want to screw up on TV. It’s just as simple as that. I can still do a lot of stuff. I just choose not to because one—why? Two—the margin for error is greater than I want to risk.”
Benjamin spoke about his entry into WWE.
“When I first came to OVW, that was the first time that the light started flickering. Because I would go in and when it came to pro wrestling, if [someone] showed me a move, it was like, ‘Okay.’ I’d do it. It was just that simple. Like I said, my perception of pro wrestling was that these are the best of the best. If one guy can do it, anybody can do this or should be able to do this. I did my WWE tryout with a guy named Andrew Bryniarski. Andrew Bryniarski actually played Lattimer in the movie the Program. I think he was the mayor’s son in one of the Batmans. He was Leatherface in the recent [movie]. So I did my tryout with him. My perception of him was I had seen him in the movie the Program. I think he’s this big tough football player. He can do anything. A great athlete. But then we started working and it was like at the time—and don’t think I’m knocking the guy, because he was a great guy—but he kinda moved around like Frankenstein to me.”
“So that was the first time I was like, ‘I didn’t expect that.’ Then I got to OVW and I started seeing it more and more. But it was more that I was seeing it with guys who kept trying, kept trying. ‘How are you not able to do this?’ So that’s when I started realizing, ‘Okay I kinda got something.’ But what really made me go, ‘Okay, so this isn’t normal,’ was first Money in the Bank when I ran up the ladder. Everyone was like, ‘Whoa!’ I was like, ‘Really? I did this as a kid all the time. You mean you guys can’t do this?’ So that was the first I was like, ‘Oh, okay. I got something special here.’"
Shelton spoke about how other wrestlers came to approach his style.
“I feel like Edge and Jericho were treating me like they were controlling me on a video game. ‘Hey, Shelton, can you do this?’ Beep. Hit a button then he does it. That’s basically what it was. Everything they came and asked me about, I was like, ‘Yeah.’ But in my head, I’m like, ‘Can’t you?’ No clue.”
Mar 13 - Bryan Danielson recently sat down with Metro, where he spoke about his former tag-team of Team Hell No, where he was paired up with Kane as a comedy duo. “I think that period was actually the[...]
Mar 13 - Renee Paquette was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she was asked who her favorite person to work with during her time in WWE was. “The first person that comes to m[...]
Mar 13 - As of today, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion now has 822 combined days as a WWE women's champion. Charlotte broke the record previously held by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who previously had the [...]
Mar 13 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on Tony Khan announcing that he is the new owner of Ring of Honor. "I mean, almost nothing shocks me in thi[...]
Mar 13 - A report from Fightful Select, reveals WWE reportedly had plans for Kevin Owens to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this past week to deliver another promo to build the feud with Steve Austin. Instead[...]
Mar 13 - WWE held a live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday. King Woods returned to the ring from injury during the event, check out the results per Wrestling BodySlam: - Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke[...]
Dax Harwood Comments On If He Would Return To WWE AEW star Dax Harwood took part in Q&A on Twitter with fans. During it, he was asked about returning to WWE. Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler left WWE back in April 2020. Here is what[...]
Mar 13 - Xavier Wood returned to the ring during a WWE SmackDown Live Event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday night. Wood's teamed with Kofi Kingston and lost against Ridge Holland & Sheamus and The Uso[...]
Lots More Women Added To WrestleCon 2022 Event WrestleCon 2022 will be held in Dallas this year and on Saturday, WrestleCon officials announced that former WWE Superstar Danielle Monet (Summer Rae), Izzy, Vickie Guerrero, and Lilian Garcia will al[...]
Sonya Deville Speaks On The Importance Of Inclusion During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Sonya Deville discussed her on-screen authority role in WWE and the importance of inclusion as a gay WWE performer. On the importa[...]
🔊 WNS Podcast #512 - AEW Revolution 2022 Review WNS Podcast Episode #512 - AEW Revolution Review - The Podcast Crew take an in-depth look at AEW Revolution, what happened on Dynamite, and a whole lot more! Check it out!🔊 LATEST EPISODE Your br[...]
Larry D Opening Up A Wrestling Bar In Kentucky Larry D recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about his decision to open a wrestling bar. “It’s great. This here is something that my wife and I, and my brother and his wife, [...]
Mar 13 - Big Time Wrestling held a show at Webster Town Hall in Webster, Massachusetts on March 12th, which featured The Hardy Boyz teaming up for the first time since 2019. The results are as follows: - T[...]
Mar 13 - It is being reported by Wade Keller of PWTorch that WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall is currently on life support after suffering three heart attacks. This comes after Hall was hospitalized with a broken [...]
Chelsea Green Wrist Injury Update Chelsea Green recently suffered a wrist injury during her match at the recent IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view. In an update from F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reports Green suffered a fractured [...]
Mar 12 - WWE recently announced Vader as the posthumous inductee for this year's class of the WWE Hall of Fame Vader is featured in a special new episode of the WWE Playlist digital series. The video, which [...]
Mar 12 - During a recent Signed by Superstars virtual event, Jeff Hardy revealed his picks for a wrestling Mt. Rushmore, as well as his choice for his favorite feud. On his wrestling Mt. Rushmore: [...]
Producers Revealed For Last Night’s WWE SmackDown Fightful Select has revealed producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. - Michael Hayes and Kenny Dykstra produces the Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman segment, as well as the Ridge Ho[...]
IMPACT Wrestling Star Reportedly Gone From Company Fallah Bahh has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling. A report from Fightful Select reveals Bahh is now a free agent. He was removed from the IMPACT roster in January and re-added to the Virtual Base[...]
Mar 12 - WWE has announced another title match for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2. Below is the announced card so far for WrestleMania: WrestleMania Saturday (April 2): Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rou[...]
Mar 12 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about how he views WWE. "You have to look at both, constantly You have to look at the big picture and little picture, at the same ti[...]
Mar 12 - Big E has provided a big update after sustaining a broken neck on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Today on Twitter the former WWE Champion revealed he will not need surgery and there was no [...]
Mar 12 - WWE issued the following: Dude Perfect to reveal set for WrestleMania 38 The Grandest Stage of Them All will be unveiled in style, as WWE Superstar Big E invited Dude Perfect to reveal the set for[...]
Mar 12 - During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW President Tony Khan’s recent purchase of Ring of Honor, and why he is unsure of Khan taking on the booking duties [...]