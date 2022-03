Matt Hardy Wants To See ROH Become The Developmental Territory Of AEW

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on Tony Khan announcing that he is the new owner of Ring of Honor.

"I mean, almost nothing shocks me in this day and age, but I thought it was it was pretty epic that Tony Khan bought this and you know, the first thing I heard about it, he said, 'I got all your footage from ROH,' which is a total Tony Khan line, but it's cool. Once again, I think it will ensure that like the Ring of Honor footage, which they did a lot of trailblazing stuff themselves is gonna stay alive, and be circulated, and it will live on forever.”

“I would almost guess Ring of Honor will almost be like a developmental for AEW. I feel like ROH would be like our NXT in their old system. I think they'll have guys that can go work there exclusively and they'll pull guys up. Also just having two brands like that, if you do it the right way, you can have someone on one brand for a long time, then once they are kind of getting once their programs are played out, you can switch them to the other brands. So it keeps helps keep acts fresh, too.”