WWE Live Event Results - Match 12, 2022 - King Xavier Returns!
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2022
WWE held a live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday. King Woods returned to the ring from injury during the event, check out the results
per Wrestling BodySlam:
- Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
- Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler - Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn
https://wrestlr.me/74811/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 13
Mar 13 - A report from Fightful Select, reveals WWE reportedly had plans for Kevin Owens to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this past week to deliver another [...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Big Time Wrestling’s show on Saturday with The Hardy Boyz reuniting in the main event. Check out results from the show, which will air on iPPV t[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - WWE held a live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday. King Woods returned to the ring from injury during the event, check out the results per Wre[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - AEW star Dax Harwood took part in Q&A on Twitter with fans. During it, he was asked about returning to WWE. Harwood and his tag team partner Cash [...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Xavier Wood returned to the ring during a WWE SmackDown Live Event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday night. Wood's teamed with Kofi Kingston and lo[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - WrestleCon 2022 will be held in Dallas this year and on Saturday, WrestleCon officials announced that former WWE Superstar Danielle Monet (Summer Rae)[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Sonya Deville discussed her on-screen authority role in WWE and the importance of[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - WNS Podcast Episode #512 - AEW Revolution Review - The Podcast Crew take an in-depth look at AEW Revolution, what happened on Dynamite, and a whole lo[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Larry D recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about his decision to open a wrestling bar. “It’s great. This here is something[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - Big Time Wrestling held a show at Webster Town Hall in Webster, Massachusetts on March 12th, which featured The Hardy Boyz teaming up for the first ti[...]
Mar 13
Mar 13 - It is being reported by Wade Keller of PWTorch that WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall is currently on life support after suffering three heart attacks. Thi[...]
Mar 12 Chelsea Green Wrist Injury Update Chelsea Green recently suffered a wrist injury during her match at the recent IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view. In an update from F4WOnline.com[...]
Mar 12 - Chelsea Green recently suffered a wrist injury during her match at the recent IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view. In an update from F4WOnline.com[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - WWE recently announced Vader as the posthumous inductee for this year's class of the WWE Hall of Fame Vader is featured in a special new episode of t[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - During a recent Signed by Superstars virtual event, Jeff Hardy revealed his picks for a wrestling Mt. Rushmore, as well as his choice for his fav[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - Fightful Select has revealed producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. - Michael Hayes and Kenny Dykstra produces the Brock Lesna[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - Fallah Bahh has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling. A report from Fightful Select reveals Bahh is now a free agent. He was removed from the IMPACT [...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - WWE has announced another title match for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2. Below is the announced card so far for WrestleMania: WrestleMania Saturd[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about how he views WWE. "You have to look at both, constantly You have to look at [...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - Big E has provided a big update after sustaining a broken neck on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Today on Twitter the former WWE Champion r[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - WWE issued the following: Dude Perfect to reveal set for WrestleMania 38 The Grandest Stage of Them All will be unveiled in style, as WWE Supersta[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW President Tony Khan’s recent purchase of Ring of Honor, and why [...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - If you have watched WWE SmackDown, you'd see what happened on the program to Big E. After he took a suplex by Ridge Holland during a match, Big E had [...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our thoughts to all those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. WNS has given a donation to support the immediate reli[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - As previously reported Big E announced that he suffered a broken neck during Friday's WWE SmackDown following a Suplex from Ridge Holland on the outsi[...]
Mar 12
Mar 12 - As previously reported Big E suffered a broken neck on this week’s SmackDown. During the live broadcast on FOX, Big E landed awkwardly fol[...]