WWE held a live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday. King Woods returned to the ring from injury during the event, check out the results per Wrestling BodySlam :

WWE Reportedly Nixed Promo For Kevin Owens On SmackDown

A report from Fightful Select, reveals WWE reportedly had plans for Kevin Owens to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this past week to deliver another [...] Mar 13 - A report from Fightful Select, reveals WWE reportedly had plans for Kevin Owens to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this past week to deliver another [...]

Big Time Wrestling Results - Match 12, 2022 - The Hardy Boyz Reunite!

Big Time Wrestling’s show on Saturday with The Hardy Boyz reuniting in the main event. Check out results from the show, which will air on iPPV t[...] Mar 13 - Big Time Wrestling’s show on Saturday with The Hardy Boyz reuniting in the main event. Check out results from the show, which will air on iPPV t[...]

WWE Live Event Results - Match 12, 2022 - King Xavier Returns!

Dax Harwood Comments On If He Would Return To WWE

AEW star Dax Harwood took part in Q&A on Twitter with fans. During it, he was asked about returning to WWE. Harwood and his tag team partner Cash [...] Mar 13 - AEW star Dax Harwood took part in Q&A on Twitter with fans. During it, he was asked about returning to WWE. Harwood and his tag team partner Cash [...]

Xavier Woods Returned To The Ring At Saturday’s WWE Live Event

Lots More Women Added To WrestleCon 2022 Event

WrestleCon 2022 will be held in Dallas this year and on Saturday, WrestleCon officials announced that former WWE Superstar Danielle Monet (Summer Rae)[...] Mar 13 - WrestleCon 2022 will be held in Dallas this year and on Saturday, WrestleCon officials announced that former WWE Superstar Danielle Monet (Summer Rae)[...]

Sonya Deville Speaks On The Importance Of Inclusion

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Sonya Deville discussed her on-screen authority role in WWE and the importance of[...] Mar 13 - During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Sonya Deville discussed her on-screen authority role in WWE and the importance of[...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #512 - AEW Revolution 2022 Review

WNS Podcast Episode #512 - AEW Revolution Review - The Podcast Crew take an in-depth look at AEW Revolution, what happened on Dynamite, and a whole lo[...] Mar 13 - WNS Podcast Episode #512 - AEW Revolution Review - The Podcast Crew take an in-depth look at AEW Revolution, what happened on Dynamite, and a whole lo[...]

Larry D Opening Up A Wrestling Bar In Kentucky

Larry D recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about his decision to open a wrestling bar. “It’s great. This here is something[...] Mar 13 - Larry D recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about his decision to open a wrestling bar. “It’s great. This here is something[...]

Big Time Wrestling Results: The Hardy Boyz Team Together For The First Time Since 2019

Scott Hall Currenty On Life Support, Suffered Three Heart Attacks

It is being reported by Wade Keller of PWTorch that WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall is currently on life support after suffering three heart attacks. Thi[...] Mar 13 - It is being reported by Wade Keller of PWTorch that WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall is currently on life support after suffering three heart attacks. Thi[...]

Chelsea Green Wrist Injury Update

Chelsea Green recently suffered a wrist injury during her match at the recent IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view. In an update from F4WOnline.com[...] Mar 12 - Chelsea Green recently suffered a wrist injury during her match at the recent IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view. In an update from F4WOnline.com[...]

📺 WATCH: WWE Takes Look Back At Vader's Most Explosive Moments

WWE recently announced Vader as the posthumous inductee for this year's class of the WWE Hall of Fame Vader is featured in a special new episode of t[...] Mar 12 - WWE recently announced Vader as the posthumous inductee for this year's class of the WWE Hall of Fame Vader is featured in a special new episode of t[...]

Jeff Hardy Reveals His Wrestling Mount Rushmore, Favorite Feud, More

During a recent Signed by Superstars virtual event, Jeff Hardy revealed his picks for a wrestling Mt. Rushmore, as well as his choice for his fav[...] Mar 12 - During a recent Signed by Superstars virtual event, Jeff Hardy revealed his picks for a wrestling Mt. Rushmore, as well as his choice for his fav[...]

Producers Revealed For Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

Fightful Select has revealed producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. - Michael Hayes and Kenny Dykstra produces the Brock Lesna[...] Mar 12 - Fightful Select has revealed producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. - Michael Hayes and Kenny Dykstra produces the Brock Lesna[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Reportedly Gone From Company

Fallah Bahh has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling. A report from Fightful Select reveals Bahh is now a free agent. He was removed from the IMPACT [...] Mar 12 - Fallah Bahh has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling. A report from Fightful Select reveals Bahh is now a free agent. He was removed from the IMPACT [...]

Another Title Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE has announced another title match for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2. Below is the announced card so far for WrestleMania: WrestleMania Saturd[...] Mar 12 - WWE has announced another title match for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2. Below is the announced card so far for WrestleMania: WrestleMania Saturd[...]

Vince McMahon: "When you graduate from WWE, you know how to treat people, you show respect."

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about how he views WWE. "You have to look at both, constantly You have to look at [...] Mar 12 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about how he views WWE. "You have to look at both, constantly You have to look at [...]

Big E Provides Significant Update On His Broken Neck

Big E has provided a big update after sustaining a broken neck on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Today on Twitter the former WWE Champion r[...] Mar 12 - Big E has provided a big update after sustaining a broken neck on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Today on Twitter the former WWE Champion r[...]

Dude Perfect Announced To Reveal WrestleMania 38 Set

WWE issued the following: Dude Perfect to reveal set for WrestleMania 38 The Grandest Stage of Them All will be unveiled in style, as WWE Supersta[...] Mar 12 - WWE issued the following: Dude Perfect to reveal set for WrestleMania 38 The Grandest Stage of Them All will be unveiled in style, as WWE Supersta[...]

Booker T Unsure About Tony Khan Booking Ring Of Honor

During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW President Tony Khan’s recent purchase of Ring of Honor, and why [...] Mar 12 - During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW President Tony Khan’s recent purchase of Ring of Honor, and why [...]

Ridge Holland And Various Members Of The Roster Visited Big E In The Hospital

If you have watched WWE SmackDown, you'd see what happened on the program to Big E. After he took a suplex by Ridge Holland during a match, Big E had [...] Mar 12 - If you have watched WWE SmackDown, you'd see what happened on the program to Big E. After he took a suplex by Ridge Holland during a match, Big E had [...]

How To Support People Affected By The War In Ukraine

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our thoughts to all those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. WNS has given a donation to support the immediate reli[...] Mar 12 - WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our thoughts to all those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. WNS has given a donation to support the immediate reli[...]

Taz Comments On Ridge Holland’s Suplex That Broke Big E's Neck

As previously reported Big E announced that he suffered a broken neck during Friday's WWE SmackDown following a Suplex from Ridge Holland on the outsi[...] Mar 12 - As previously reported Big E announced that he suffered a broken neck during Friday's WWE SmackDown following a Suplex from Ridge Holland on the outsi[...]