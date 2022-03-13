WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lots More Women Added To WrestleCon 2022 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2022

WrestleCon 2022 will be held in Dallas this year and on Saturday, WrestleCon officials announced that former WWE Superstar Danielle Monet (Summer Rae), Izzy, Vickie Guerrero, and Lilian Garcia will all be at the event which will be held during WrestleMania week.

Check out the full list of additions below:

- Danielle Monet
- Izzy
- Vickie Guerrero
- Lilian Garcia
- Tenille Dashwood
- Dave LaGreca
- Gabby LaSpisa
- La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf 450 and Bestia 666)


