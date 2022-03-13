WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Sonya Deville Speaks On The Importance Of Inclusion
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 13, 2022
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Sonya Deville discussed her on-screen authority role in WWE and the importance of inclusion as a gay WWE performer.
On the importance of inclusion:
“It’s huge because growing up, a big reason why I didn’t come out until I was 19 or 20 was because I didn’t see it a lot. It wasn’t – in my society and small town in New Jersey, I think I knew like one gay person. So, for me to be just be like, ‘Yeah, I’m gay,’ I didn’t even realize it was an option. No one ever thought I was, and no one ever asked if I was. So I didn’t really think it was an option. I didn’t see it on TV that much or in my entertainment represented heavily at the time. I just didn’t know it was okay. So just being that voice for someone else who was going through what I was going through, kind of being conflicted and confused, hopefully I can give that person or people the openness to be like, ‘Oh, it is a thing, and it’s okay if it’s a thing. It’s okay to speak on my truth and sexuality.'”
On her authority role in WWE:
“It was kind of week-by-week and kind of fly by the coattails. I remember having a conversation with Vince [McMahon] when I got back and I was like, ‘What are we doing with the plan?’ I had a couple of ideas. He had kind of a different vision. We were kind of just throwing things at each other. I was like, ‘I have a three-piece suit by the way, and I think it would be cool to have that be part of my character.’ Just like a power strength role. I was explaining to him how I saw my character evolving, and he was like, ‘You have a suit? Go get it.’ Long story short, that was his vision. ‘Let’s put her in an authority role, she fits perfect.’ He just saw me as that and so we started out as Adam Pearce’s assistant, then I moved my way up the ranks, and here I am running both brands now. It definitely evolved as we went along, and it was definitely a week-by-week thing for sure.”