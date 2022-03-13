Larry D Opening Up A Wrestling Bar In Kentucky

“It’s great. This here is something that my wife and I, and my brother and his wife, stumbled upon. We took it, looked at it and said, ‘Can we do it?’ My brother lives in Florida and he’s moved up here. ‘Yeah, we can do this.’ We crunched some numbers where we were at and decided, ‘Man, what are we going to theme this?’ We got thinking later, there’s no wrestling themed anything here. So I wanted to use this as a place for you to come watch Monday night RAW, for you to watch IMPACT!. You’re gonna be able to come watch Dynamite. You’re gonna be able to come talk wrestling. On Monday nights we’re gonna do a thing called Monday Night Wars from, say, six o’clock until eight o’clock or seven fifty you’re gonna just Family Feud style and we’re gonna ask wrestling questions, and then you’re gonna win all kinds of stuff at the end of the night. Just a good time. Then all sorts of wrestling events here with my school and other things. Then we’ll have some live music. Just, like I say, a really good time.”

Larry D recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about his decision to open a wrestling bar.

WWE Reportedly Nixed Promo For Kevin Owens On SmackDown

A report from Fightful Select, reveals WWE reportedly had plans for Kevin Owens to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this past week to deliver another promo to build the feud with Steve Austin. Instead[...] Mar 13 - A report from Fightful Select, reveals WWE reportedly had plans for Kevin Owens to appear on Friday Night SmackDown this past week to deliver another promo to build the feud with Steve Austin. Instead[...]

Big Time Wrestling Results - Match 12, 2022 - The Hardy Boyz Reunite!

Big Time Wrestling’s show on Saturday with The Hardy Boyz reuniting in the main event. Check out results from the show, which will air on iPPV today here, below per PWInsider: - The SAT de[...] Mar 13 - Big Time Wrestling’s show on Saturday with The Hardy Boyz reuniting in the main event. Check out results from the show, which will air on iPPV today here, below per PWInsider: - The SAT de[...]

WWE Live Event Results - Match 12, 2022 - King Xavier Returns!

WWE held a live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday. King Woods returned to the ring from injury during the event, check out the results per Wrestling BodySlam: - Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke[...] Mar 13 - WWE held a live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday. King Woods returned to the ring from injury during the event, check out the results per Wrestling BodySlam: - Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke[...]

Dax Harwood Comments On If He Would Return To WWE

AEW star Dax Harwood took part in Q&A on Twitter with fans. During it, he was asked about returning to WWE. Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler left WWE back in April 2020. Here is what[...] Mar 13 - AEW star Dax Harwood took part in Q&A on Twitter with fans. During it, he was asked about returning to WWE. Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler left WWE back in April 2020. Here is what[...]

Xavier Woods Returned To The Ring At Saturday’s WWE Live Event

Xavier Wood returned to the ring during a WWE SmackDown Live Event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday night. Wood's teamed with Kofi Kingston and lost against Ridge Holland & Sheamus and The Uso[...] Mar 13 - Xavier Wood returned to the ring during a WWE SmackDown Live Event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday night. Wood's teamed with Kofi Kingston and lost against Ridge Holland & Sheamus and The Uso[...]

Lots More Women Added To WrestleCon 2022 Event

WrestleCon 2022 will be held in Dallas this year and on Saturday, WrestleCon officials announced that former WWE Superstar Danielle Monet (Summer Rae), Izzy, Vickie Guerrero, and Lilian Garcia will al[...] Mar 13 - WrestleCon 2022 will be held in Dallas this year and on Saturday, WrestleCon officials announced that former WWE Superstar Danielle Monet (Summer Rae), Izzy, Vickie Guerrero, and Lilian Garcia will al[...]

Sonya Deville Speaks On The Importance Of Inclusion

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Sonya Deville discussed her on-screen authority role in WWE and the importance of inclusion as a gay WWE performer. On the importa[...] Mar 13 - During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Sonya Deville discussed her on-screen authority role in WWE and the importance of inclusion as a gay WWE performer. On the importa[...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #512 - AEW Revolution 2022 Review

WNS Podcast Episode #512 - AEW Revolution Review - The Podcast Crew take an in-depth look at AEW Revolution, what happened on Dynamite, and a whole lot more! Check it out!🔊 LATEST EPISODE Your br[...] Mar 13 - WNS Podcast Episode #512 - AEW Revolution Review - The Podcast Crew take an in-depth look at AEW Revolution, what happened on Dynamite, and a whole lot more! Check it out!🔊 LATEST EPISODE Your br[...]

Big Time Wrestling Results: The Hardy Boyz Team Together For The First Time Since 2019

Big Time Wrestling held a show at Webster Town Hall in Webster, Massachusetts on March 12th, which featured The Hardy Boyz teaming up for the first time since 2019. The results are as follows: - T[...] Mar 13 - Big Time Wrestling held a show at Webster Town Hall in Webster, Massachusetts on March 12th, which featured The Hardy Boyz teaming up for the first time since 2019. The results are as follows: - T[...]

Scott Hall Currenty On Life Support, Suffered Three Heart Attacks

It is being reported by Wade Keller of PWTorch that WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall is currently on life support after suffering three heart attacks. This comes after Hall was hospitalized with a broken [...] Mar 13 - It is being reported by Wade Keller of PWTorch that WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall is currently on life support after suffering three heart attacks. This comes after Hall was hospitalized with a broken [...]

Chelsea Green Wrist Injury Update

Chelsea Green recently suffered a wrist injury during her match at the recent IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view. In an update from F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reports Green suffered a fractured [...] Mar 12 - Chelsea Green recently suffered a wrist injury during her match at the recent IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view. In an update from F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reports Green suffered a fractured [...]

📺 WATCH: WWE Takes Look Back At Vader's Most Explosive Moments

WWE recently announced Vader as the posthumous inductee for this year's class of the WWE Hall of Fame Vader is featured in a special new episode of the WWE Playlist digital series. The video, which [...] Mar 12 - WWE recently announced Vader as the posthumous inductee for this year's class of the WWE Hall of Fame Vader is featured in a special new episode of the WWE Playlist digital series. The video, which [...]

Jeff Hardy Reveals His Wrestling Mount Rushmore, Favorite Feud, More

During a recent Signed by Superstars virtual event, Jeff Hardy revealed his picks for a wrestling Mt. Rushmore, as well as his choice for his favorite feud. On his wrestling Mt. Rushmore: [...] Mar 12 - During a recent Signed by Superstars virtual event, Jeff Hardy revealed his picks for a wrestling Mt. Rushmore, as well as his choice for his favorite feud. On his wrestling Mt. Rushmore: [...]

Producers Revealed For Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

Fightful Select has revealed producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. - Michael Hayes and Kenny Dykstra produces the Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman segment, as well as the Ridge Ho[...] Mar 12 - Fightful Select has revealed producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. - Michael Hayes and Kenny Dykstra produces the Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman segment, as well as the Ridge Ho[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Reportedly Gone From Company

Fallah Bahh has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling. A report from Fightful Select reveals Bahh is now a free agent. He was removed from the IMPACT roster in January and re-added to the Virtual Base[...] Mar 12 - Fallah Bahh has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling. A report from Fightful Select reveals Bahh is now a free agent. He was removed from the IMPACT roster in January and re-added to the Virtual Base[...]

Another Title Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE has announced another title match for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2. Below is the announced card so far for WrestleMania: WrestleMania Saturday (April 2): Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rou[...] Mar 12 - WWE has announced another title match for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2. Below is the announced card so far for WrestleMania: WrestleMania Saturday (April 2): Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rou[...]

Vince McMahon: "When you graduate from WWE, you know how to treat people, you show respect."

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about how he views WWE. "You have to look at both, constantly You have to look at the big picture and little picture, at the same ti[...] Mar 12 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about how he views WWE. "You have to look at both, constantly You have to look at the big picture and little picture, at the same ti[...]

Big E Provides Significant Update On His Broken Neck

Big E has provided a big update after sustaining a broken neck on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Today on Twitter the former WWE Champion revealed he will not need surgery and there was no [...] Mar 12 - Big E has provided a big update after sustaining a broken neck on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Today on Twitter the former WWE Champion revealed he will not need surgery and there was no [...]

Dude Perfect Announced To Reveal WrestleMania 38 Set

WWE issued the following: Dude Perfect to reveal set for WrestleMania 38 The Grandest Stage of Them All will be unveiled in style, as WWE Superstar Big E invited Dude Perfect to reveal the set for[...] Mar 12 - WWE issued the following: Dude Perfect to reveal set for WrestleMania 38 The Grandest Stage of Them All will be unveiled in style, as WWE Superstar Big E invited Dude Perfect to reveal the set for[...]

Booker T Unsure About Tony Khan Booking Ring Of Honor

During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW President Tony Khan’s recent purchase of Ring of Honor, and why he is unsure of Khan taking on the booking duties [...] Mar 12 - During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW President Tony Khan’s recent purchase of Ring of Honor, and why he is unsure of Khan taking on the booking duties [...]

Ridge Holland And Various Members Of The Roster Visited Big E In The Hospital

If you have watched WWE SmackDown, you'd see what happened on the program to Big E. After he took a suplex by Ridge Holland during a match, Big E had landed on his head. In a post on Twitter by[...] Mar 12 - If you have watched WWE SmackDown, you'd see what happened on the program to Big E. After he took a suplex by Ridge Holland during a match, Big E had landed on his head. In a post on Twitter by[...]

How To Support People Affected By The War In Ukraine

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our thoughts to all those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. WNS has given a donation to support the immediate relief in Ukraine and we encourage our readership to a[...] Mar 12 - WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our thoughts to all those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. WNS has given a donation to support the immediate relief in Ukraine and we encourage our readership to a[...]

Taz Comments On Ridge Holland’s Suplex That Broke Big E's Neck

As previously reported Big E announced that he suffered a broken neck during Friday's WWE SmackDown following a Suplex from Ridge Holland on the outside of the ring. Taz, who was known as "The Human [...] Mar 12 - As previously reported Big E announced that he suffered a broken neck during Friday's WWE SmackDown following a Suplex from Ridge Holland on the outside of the ring. Taz, who was known as "The Human [...]