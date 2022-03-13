Scott Hall Currenty On Life Support, Suffered Three Heart Attacks

It is being reported by Wade Keller of PWTorch that WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall is currently on life support after suffering three heart attacks. This comes after Hall was hospitalized with a broken hip and underwent surgery. A blood clot wound up getting loose, causing the heart attacks.

If any more information becomes apparent, we will report it.

Hopefully, everything turns out alright in the end and Scott Hall can make a full recovery.

Hall is known for his work WWE as Razor Ramon and then rising to new heights as part of the New World Order (nWo) in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) under his real name.