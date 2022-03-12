WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: WWE Takes Look Back At Vader's Most Explosive Moments

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 12, 2022

WWE recently announced Vader as the posthumous inductee for this year's class of the WWE Hall of Fame

Vader is featured in a special new episode of the WWE Playlist digital series.

The video, which you can check out via the YouTube player embedded below, looks at "Explosive Vader moments in WWE," including footage of his victories over the likes of The Undertaker, Yokozuna, and Heath Slater.


