Another Title Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania 38

Below is the announced card so far for WrestleMania:

WWE has announced another title match for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2.

Chelsea Green Wrist Injury Update

Chelsea Green recently suffered a wrist injury during her match at the recent IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view. In an update from F4WOnline.com[...] Mar 12 - Chelsea Green recently suffered a wrist injury during her match at the recent IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view. In an update from F4WOnline.com[...]

📺 WATCH: WWE Takes Look Back At Vader's Most Explosive Moments

WWE recently announced Vader as the posthumous inductee for this year's class of the WWE Hall of Fame Vader is featured in a special new episode of t[...] Mar 12 - WWE recently announced Vader as the posthumous inductee for this year's class of the WWE Hall of Fame Vader is featured in a special new episode of t[...]

Jeff Hardy Reveals His Wrestling Mount Rushmore, Favorite Feud, More

During a recent Signed by Superstars virtual event, Jeff Hardy revealed his picks for a wrestling Mt. Rushmore, as well as his choice for his fav[...] Mar 12 - During a recent Signed by Superstars virtual event, Jeff Hardy revealed his picks for a wrestling Mt. Rushmore, as well as his choice for his fav[...]

Producers Revealed For Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

Fightful Select has revealed producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. - Michael Hayes and Kenny Dykstra produces the Brock Lesna[...] Mar 12 - Fightful Select has revealed producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. - Michael Hayes and Kenny Dykstra produces the Brock Lesna[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Reportedly Gone From Company

Fallah Bahh has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling. A report from Fightful Select reveals Bahh is now a free agent. He was removed from the IMPACT [...] Mar 12 - Fallah Bahh has reportedly departed IMPACT Wrestling. A report from Fightful Select reveals Bahh is now a free agent. He was removed from the IMPACT [...]

WWE has announced another title match for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2. Below is the announced card so far for WrestleMania:

Vince McMahon: "When you graduate from WWE, you know how to treat people, you show respect."

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about how he views WWE. "You have to look at both, constantly You have to look at [...] Mar 12 - During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon spoke about how he views WWE. "You have to look at both, constantly You have to look at [...]

Big E Provides Significant Update On His Broken Neck

Big E has provided a big update after sustaining a broken neck on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Today on Twitter the former WWE Champion r[...] Mar 12 - Big E has provided a big update after sustaining a broken neck on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Today on Twitter the former WWE Champion r[...]

Dude Perfect Announced To Reveal WrestleMania 38 Set

WWE issued the following: Dude Perfect to reveal set for WrestleMania 38 The Grandest Stage of Them All will be unveiled in style, as WWE Supersta[...] Mar 12 - WWE issued the following: Dude Perfect to reveal set for WrestleMania 38 The Grandest Stage of Them All will be unveiled in style, as WWE Supersta[...]

Booker T Unsure About Tony Khan Booking Ring Of Honor

During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW President Tony Khan’s recent purchase of Ring of Honor, and why [...] Mar 12 - During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW President Tony Khan’s recent purchase of Ring of Honor, and why [...]

Ridge Holland And Various Members Of The Roster Visited Big E In The Hospital

If you have watched WWE SmackDown, you'd see what happened on the program to Big E. After he took a suplex by Ridge Holland during a match, Big E had [...] Mar 12 - If you have watched WWE SmackDown, you'd see what happened on the program to Big E. After he took a suplex by Ridge Holland during a match, Big E had [...]

How To Support People Affected By The War In Ukraine

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our thoughts to all those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. WNS has given a donation to support the immediate reli[...] Mar 12 - WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our thoughts to all those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. WNS has given a donation to support the immediate reli[...]

Taz Comments On Ridge Holland’s Suplex That Broke Big E's Neck

As previously reported Big E announced that he suffered a broken neck during Friday's WWE SmackDown following a Suplex from Ridge Holland on the outsi[...] Mar 12 - As previously reported Big E announced that he suffered a broken neck during Friday's WWE SmackDown following a Suplex from Ridge Holland on the outsi[...]

Original WWE WrestleMania 38 Plan For Big E Revealed

As previously reported Big E suffered a broken neck on this week’s SmackDown. During the live broadcast on FOX, Big E landed awkwardly fol[...] Mar 12 - As previously reported Big E suffered a broken neck on this week’s SmackDown. During the live broadcast on FOX, Big E landed awkwardly fol[...]

AEW Revolution Increased Revenue For Movie Theater Screenings

AEW Revolution 2022 is reported to have earned approximately $200,000 having been screened in various movie theaters across North America, according t[...] Mar 12 - AEW Revolution 2022 is reported to have earned approximately $200,000 having been screened in various movie theaters across North America, according t[...]

Backstage Reaction To Pete Dunne’s New Ring Name

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Pete Dunne made his official main roster debut under the new ring name of "Butch" which as you can imagine has upset hi[...] Mar 12 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Pete Dunne made his official main roster debut under the new ring name of "Butch" which as you can imagine has upset hi[...]

What Happened Before and After Friday's WWE SmackDown?

PWInsider is reporting two dark matches took place during last night's WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama. Prior to the live broadcast on FOX, Xia [...] Mar 12 - PWInsider is reporting two dark matches took place during last night's WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama. Prior to the live broadcast on FOX, Xia [...]

Upper Deck Announces New Line Of AEW Trading Cards

Upper Deck issued a press release recently which reveals the details of AEW's new line of trading cards. Check it out below: UPPER DECK CELEBRATES [...] Mar 12 - Upper Deck issued a press release recently which reveals the details of AEW's new line of trading cards. Check it out below: UPPER DECK CELEBRATES [...]

Two Segments Revealed For Monday's WWE RAW

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, two segments for Monday’s WWE RAW were announced. Following Kevin Owens recently issuing a challenge for Steve A[...] Mar 12 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown, two segments for Monday’s WWE RAW were announced. Following Kevin Owens recently issuing a challenge for Steve A[...]

AEW Rampage Results (March 11 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! The fastest hour in all pro wrestling just flew by to close the week so there's nothing left for us to do other[...] Mar 12 - It's Friday, you know what that means! The fastest hour in all pro wrestling just flew by to close the week so there's nothing left for us to do other[...]

Big E Has Been Hospitalized After Suffering Broken Neck On SmackDown

Big E has been hospitalized. The former WWE Champion took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex during a bit with Ridge Holland, where Big E inadvertentl[...] Mar 11 - Big E has been hospitalized. The former WWE Champion took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex during a bit with Ridge Holland, where Big E inadvertentl[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - March 11, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (March 11, 2022): Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.c[...] Mar 11 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (March 11, 2022): Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.c[...]

Pete Dunne Receives Main Roster Call Up On WWE SmackDown With A New Name

Pete Dunne received his main roster call-up on this week's SmackDown on FOX. Sheamus and Ridge Holland appeared in a backstage interview. T[...] Mar 11 - Pete Dunne received his main roster call-up on this week's SmackDown on FOX. Sheamus and Ridge Holland appeared in a backstage interview. T[...]

Producers For Matches & Segments On WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed list of the WWE producers for some of the matches and segments which took place this past Monday night on RAW. You can ch[...] Mar 11 - Fightful Select has revealed list of the WWE producers for some of the matches and segments which took place this past Monday night on RAW. You can ch[...]