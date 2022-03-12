Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

LIKE us on Facebook

"I got some really good news, all things considered. The C1 and C6 are indeed fractured, non-displacement though which is a very good thing and I don’t have any damage to my spinal cord, no ligament damage, and no surgery which I’m very thankful for. And a pro tip, if you’re gonna break your neck, do it in Birmingham. They’ve been great, everyone at UAB has been great. For real, it has meant a ton to me that so many of you have been so kind and reached out and stopped in to see me and texted me. I feel like I sound like a broken record but I am very grateful and I’m gonna be alright. It’s a blessing."

Here is what he said:

Today on Twitter the former WWE Champion revealed he will not need surgery and there was no damage to his spinal cord have been career-ending.

Big E has provided a big update after sustaining a broken neck on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

» More News From This Feed

Big E Provides Significant Update On His Broken Neck

Big E has provided a big update after sustaining a broken neck on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Today on Twitter the former WWE Champion r[...] Mar 12 - Big E has provided a big update after sustaining a broken neck on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Today on Twitter the former WWE Champion r[...]

Dude Perfect Announced To Reveal WrestleMania 38 Set

WWE issued the following: Dude Perfect to reveal set for WrestleMania 38 The Grandest Stage of Them All will be unveiled in style, as WWE Supersta[...] Mar 12 - WWE issued the following: Dude Perfect to reveal set for WrestleMania 38 The Grandest Stage of Them All will be unveiled in style, as WWE Supersta[...]

Booker T Unsure About Tony Khan Booking Ring Of Honor

During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW President Tony Khan’s recent purchase of Ring of Honor, and why [...] Mar 12 - During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW President Tony Khan’s recent purchase of Ring of Honor, and why [...]

Ridge Holland And Various Members Of The Roster Visited Big E In The Hospital

If you have watched WWE SmackDown, you'd see what happened on the program to Big E. After he took a suplex by Ridge Holland during a match, Big E had [...] Mar 12 - If you have watched WWE SmackDown, you'd see what happened on the program to Big E. After he took a suplex by Ridge Holland during a match, Big E had [...]

How To Support People Affected By The War In Ukraine

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our thoughts to all those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. WNS has given a donation to support the immediate reli[...] Mar 12 - WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our thoughts to all those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. WNS has given a donation to support the immediate reli[...]

Taz Comments On Ridge Holland’s Suplex That Broke Big E's Neck

As previously reported Big E announced that he suffered a broken neck during Friday's WWE SmackDown following a Suplex from Ridge Holland on the outsi[...] Mar 12 - As previously reported Big E announced that he suffered a broken neck during Friday's WWE SmackDown following a Suplex from Ridge Holland on the outsi[...]

Original WWE WrestleMania 38 Plan For Big E Revealed

As previously reported Big E suffered a broken neck on this week’s SmackDown. During the live broadcast on FOX, Big E landed awkwardly fol[...] Mar 12 - As previously reported Big E suffered a broken neck on this week’s SmackDown. During the live broadcast on FOX, Big E landed awkwardly fol[...]

AEW Revolution Increased Revenue For Movie Theater Screenings

AEW Revolution 2022 is reported to have earned approximately $200,000 having been screened in various movie theaters across North America, according t[...] Mar 12 - AEW Revolution 2022 is reported to have earned approximately $200,000 having been screened in various movie theaters across North America, according t[...]

Backstage Reaction To Pete Dunne’s New Ring Name

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Pete Dunne made his official main roster debut under the new ring name of "Butch" which as you can imagine has upset hi[...] Mar 12 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Pete Dunne made his official main roster debut under the new ring name of "Butch" which as you can imagine has upset hi[...]

What Happened Before and After Friday's WWE SmackDown?

PWInsider is reporting two dark matches took place during last night's WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama. Prior to the live broadcast on FOX, Xia [...] Mar 12 - PWInsider is reporting two dark matches took place during last night's WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama. Prior to the live broadcast on FOX, Xia [...]

Upper Deck Announces New Line Of AEW Trading Cards

Upper Deck issued a press release recently which reveals the details of AEW's new line of trading cards. Check it out below: UPPER DECK CELEBRATES [...] Mar 12 - Upper Deck issued a press release recently which reveals the details of AEW's new line of trading cards. Check it out below: UPPER DECK CELEBRATES [...]

Two Segments Revealed For Monday's WWE RAW

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, two segments for Monday’s WWE RAW were announced. Following Kevin Owens recently issuing a challenge for Steve A[...] Mar 12 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown, two segments for Monday’s WWE RAW were announced. Following Kevin Owens recently issuing a challenge for Steve A[...]

AEW Rampage Results (March 11 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! The fastest hour in all pro wrestling just flew by to close the week so there's nothing left for us to do other[...] Mar 12 - It's Friday, you know what that means! The fastest hour in all pro wrestling just flew by to close the week so there's nothing left for us to do other[...]

Big E Has Been Hospitalized After Suffering Broken Neck On SmackDown

Big E has been hospitalized. The former WWE Champion took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex during a bit with Ridge Holland, where Big E inadvertentl[...] Mar 11 - Big E has been hospitalized. The former WWE Champion took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex during a bit with Ridge Holland, where Big E inadvertentl[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - March 11, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (March 11, 2022): Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.c[...] Mar 11 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (March 11, 2022): Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.c[...]

Pete Dunne Receives Main Roster Call Up On WWE SmackDown With A New Name

Pete Dunne received his main roster call-up on this week's SmackDown on FOX. Sheamus and Ridge Holland appeared in a backstage interview. T[...] Mar 11 - Pete Dunne received his main roster call-up on this week's SmackDown on FOX. Sheamus and Ridge Holland appeared in a backstage interview. T[...]

Producers For Matches & Segments On WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed list of the WWE producers for some of the matches and segments which took place this past Monday night on RAW. You can ch[...] Mar 11 - Fightful Select has revealed list of the WWE producers for some of the matches and segments which took place this past Monday night on RAW. You can ch[...]

WWE Changes Advertised Match Ahead Of Tonight's SmackDown

WWE has made a change to a previously advertised match on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The company originally announced Sasha Banks would ta[...] Mar 11 - WWE has made a change to a previously advertised match on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The company originally announced Sasha Banks would ta[...]

You Can Now Season Your Meat With Brock Lesnar Steak Seasoning

Bearded Butchers have released a ‘Brock Lesnar Blend’ meat seasoning. The seasoning can be ordered on the Bearded Butchers website. Chec[...] Mar 11 - Bearded Butchers have released a ‘Brock Lesnar Blend’ meat seasoning. The seasoning can be ordered on the Bearded Butchers website. Chec[...]

WWE Set To Make Another Change To WrestleMania 38 Match

Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega has been announced for Ni[...] Mar 11 - Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega has been announced for Ni[...]

William Regal Dismisses Recent Report On His Health

AEW star William Regal took to Twitter today and denied a report claiming he is dealing with some serious health issues. The Wrestling Observer Newsl[...] Mar 11 - AEW star William Regal took to Twitter today and denied a report claiming he is dealing with some serious health issues. The Wrestling Observer Newsl[...]

Johnny Knoxville Gets Revenge On Sami Zayn Revealing His Phone Number

Johnny Knoxville has got back at Sami Zayn in the build toward their WWE WrestleMania 38 match TMZ posted a video of Knoxville with a plane that has [...] Mar 11 - Johnny Knoxville has got back at Sami Zayn in the build toward their WWE WrestleMania 38 match TMZ posted a video of Knoxville with a plane that has [...]

Chris Jericho Doesn't Believe Feud With Kenny Omega Would Have Worked In WWE

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho spoke about what, to him, is the biggest difference between WWE and AEW. “I think [...] Mar 11 - During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho spoke about what, to him, is the biggest difference between WWE and AEW. “I think [...]

Scorpio Sky Gives One Of His TNT Championship Belts To Dan Lambert

Following a huge win on AEW Dynamite, winning the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara. In a post on Twitter, Scorpio Sky revealed he will only be com[...] Mar 11 - Following a huge win on AEW Dynamite, winning the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara. In a post on Twitter, Scorpio Sky revealed he will only be com[...]