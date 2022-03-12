Ridge Holland And Various Members Of The Roster Visited Big E In The Hospital

If you have watched WWE SmackDown, you'd see what happened on the program to Big E. After he took a suplex by Ridge Holland during a match, Big E had landed on his head.

In a post on Twitter by Sean Ross Sapp, he stated that Ridge Holland had visited him in the hospital after the incident. He had also noted that various members of the roster stopped by to visit Big E too.

Ridge Holland visited Big E in the hospital to check on him last night. Several members of the roster also joined. Big E is a beloved fella — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 12, 2022

Austin Creed(Xaxier Woods) also stated on Twitter he had stopped by and paid a visit to his best friend.