How To Support People Affected By The War In Ukraine

- Consider booking a hotel or Airbnb, the money will go directly to Ukrainian hosts who have been affected.

World Central Kitchen is supplying thousands of fresh meals to families fleeing their homes as well as meals to those people who are staying in Ukraine. The organization has an Exceptional-Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.

Doctors Without Borders is in contact with Ukrainian hospitals, many of which are facing shortages of supplies for emergencies, trauma care, and surgery. The agency is working to provide medical supplies and necessities for intensive care units, emergency rooms, surgical equipment, and more. The organization has an Exceptional-Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.

Save the Children provides families with immediate aid such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support, and cash assistance. According to their site, $100 helps supply a month’s worth of nutritious food to a Ukrainian family in crisis. The organization has an Exceptional-Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.

UnitedHelpUkraine.org has projects such as providing medical supplies, humanitarian aid and help for wounded warriors. This organization has a Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.

Global Giving connects nonprofits, donors and companies throughout the world. Their page for Ukraine lists dozens of projects from help for abandoned babies to medications for children’s oncological units. They currently have an Exceptional-Give With Confidence 4-star rating (out of 4) from CharityNavigator.

Founded in 1918, the Ukrainian Red Cross has provided relief and educational services to Ukrainians in times of natural disaster, armed conflict and catastrophe. Now, the organization’s emergency response teams are providing humanitarian aid to injured and evacuated people.

Big E Provides Significant Update On His Broken Neck

Big E has provided a big update after sustaining a broken neck on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Today on Twitter the former WWE Champion revealed he will not need surgery and there was no [...] Mar 12 - Big E has provided a big update after sustaining a broken neck on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Today on Twitter the former WWE Champion revealed he will not need surgery and there was no [...]

Dude Perfect Announced To Reveal WrestleMania 38 Set

WWE issued the following: Dude Perfect to reveal set for WrestleMania 38 The Grandest Stage of Them All will be unveiled in style, as WWE Superstar Big E invited Dude Perfect to reveal the set for[...] Mar 12 - WWE issued the following: Dude Perfect to reveal set for WrestleMania 38 The Grandest Stage of Them All will be unveiled in style, as WWE Superstar Big E invited Dude Perfect to reveal the set for[...]

Booker T Unsure About Tony Khan Booking Ring Of Honor

During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW President Tony Khan’s recent purchase of Ring of Honor, and why he is unsure of Khan taking on the booking duties [...] Mar 12 - During the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about AEW President Tony Khan’s recent purchase of Ring of Honor, and why he is unsure of Khan taking on the booking duties [...]

Ridge Holland And Various Members Of The Roster Visited Big E In The Hospital

If you have watched WWE SmackDown, you'd see what happened on the program to Big E. After he took a suplex by Ridge Holland during a match, Big E had landed on his head. In a post on Twitter by[...] Mar 12 - If you have watched WWE SmackDown, you'd see what happened on the program to Big E. After he took a suplex by Ridge Holland during a match, Big E had landed on his head. In a post on Twitter by[...]

How To Support People Affected By The War In Ukraine

Taz Comments On Ridge Holland’s Suplex That Broke Big E's Neck

As previously reported Big E announced that he suffered a broken neck during Friday's WWE SmackDown following a Suplex from Ridge Holland on the outside of the ring. Taz, who was known as "The Human [...] Mar 12 - As previously reported Big E announced that he suffered a broken neck during Friday's WWE SmackDown following a Suplex from Ridge Holland on the outside of the ring. Taz, who was known as "The Human [...]

Original WWE WrestleMania 38 Plan For Big E Revealed

As previously reported Big E suffered a broken neck on this week’s SmackDown. During the live broadcast on FOX, Big E landed awkwardly following a Suplex from Ridge Holland outside of the [...] Mar 12 - As previously reported Big E suffered a broken neck on this week’s SmackDown. During the live broadcast on FOX, Big E landed awkwardly following a Suplex from Ridge Holland outside of the [...]

AEW Revolution Increased Revenue For Movie Theater Screenings

AEW Revolution 2022 is reported to have earned approximately $200,000 having been screened in various movie theaters across North America, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The compan[...] Mar 12 - AEW Revolution 2022 is reported to have earned approximately $200,000 having been screened in various movie theaters across North America, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The compan[...]

Backstage Reaction To Pete Dunne’s New Ring Name

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Pete Dunne made his official main roster debut under the new ring name of "Butch" which as you can imagine has upset his loyal fanbase. A report from Fightful, [...] Mar 12 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Pete Dunne made his official main roster debut under the new ring name of "Butch" which as you can imagine has upset his loyal fanbase. A report from Fightful, [...]

What Happened Before and After Friday's WWE SmackDown?

PWInsider is reporting two dark matches took place during last night's WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama. Prior to the live broadcast on FOX, Xia Li defeated Shotzi and after the show went off-air[...] Mar 12 - PWInsider is reporting two dark matches took place during last night's WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama. Prior to the live broadcast on FOX, Xia Li defeated Shotzi and after the show went off-air[...]

Upper Deck Announces New Line Of AEW Trading Cards

Upper Deck issued a press release recently which reveals the details of AEW's new line of trading cards. Check it out below: UPPER DECK CELEBRATES AEW REVOLUTION WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE FIRST AEW MA[...] Mar 12 - Upper Deck issued a press release recently which reveals the details of AEW's new line of trading cards. Check it out below: UPPER DECK CELEBRATES AEW REVOLUTION WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE FIRST AEW MA[...]

Two Segments Revealed For Monday's WWE RAW

During Friday's WWE SmackDown, two segments for Monday’s WWE RAW were announced. Following Kevin Owens recently issuing a challenge for Steve Austin to appear on the KO Show at WrestleMania, wh[...] Mar 12 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown, two segments for Monday’s WWE RAW were announced. Following Kevin Owens recently issuing a challenge for Steve Austin to appear on the KO Show at WrestleMania, wh[...]

AEW Rampage Results (March 11 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! The fastest hour in all pro wrestling just flew by to close the week so there's nothing left for us to do other than recap the show that saw the in ring debut of[...] Mar 12 - It's Friday, you know what that means! The fastest hour in all pro wrestling just flew by to close the week so there's nothing left for us to do other than recap the show that saw the in ring debut of[...]

Big E Has Been Hospitalized After Suffering Broken Neck On SmackDown

Big E has been hospitalized. The former WWE Champion took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex during a bit with Ridge Holland, where Big E inadvertently landed on his own head. Big E was stretchered o[...] Mar 11 - Big E has been hospitalized. The former WWE Champion took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex during a bit with Ridge Holland, where Big E inadvertently landed on his own head. Big E was stretchered o[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - March 11, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (March 11, 2022): Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.com. Show Opening Video Package: Last We[...] Mar 11 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (March 11, 2022): Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.com. Show Opening Video Package: Last We[...]

Pete Dunne Receives Main Roster Call Up On WWE SmackDown With A New Name

Pete Dunne received his main roster call-up on this week's SmackDown on FOX. Sheamus and Ridge Holland appeared in a backstage interview. They were asked to answer to destroying Big E&rsquo[...] Mar 11 - Pete Dunne received his main roster call-up on this week's SmackDown on FOX. Sheamus and Ridge Holland appeared in a backstage interview. They were asked to answer to destroying Big E&rsquo[...]

Producers For Matches & Segments On WWE RAW Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed list of the WWE producers for some of the matches and segments which took place this past Monday night on RAW. You can check those out below: - The Raw Tag Team Title mat[...] Mar 11 - Fightful Select has revealed list of the WWE producers for some of the matches and segments which took place this past Monday night on RAW. You can check those out below: - The Raw Tag Team Title mat[...]

WWE Changes Advertised Match Ahead Of Tonight's SmackDown

WWE has made a change to a previously advertised match on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The company originally announced Sasha Banks would take on Queen Zelina in a singles match. However, th[...] Mar 11 - WWE has made a change to a previously advertised match on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The company originally announced Sasha Banks would take on Queen Zelina in a singles match. However, th[...]

You Can Now Season Your Meat With Brock Lesnar Steak Seasoning

Bearded Butchers have released a ‘Brock Lesnar Blend’ meat seasoning. The seasoning can be ordered on the Bearded Butchers website. Check out the seasoning description below: "Bold an[...] Mar 11 - Bearded Butchers have released a ‘Brock Lesnar Blend’ meat seasoning. The seasoning can be ordered on the Bearded Butchers website. Check out the seasoning description below: "Bold an[...]

WWE Set To Make Another Change To WrestleMania 38 Match

Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega has been announced for Night Two of WrestleMania 38, but plans for the matc[...] Mar 11 - Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega has been announced for Night Two of WrestleMania 38, but plans for the matc[...]

William Regal Dismisses Recent Report On His Health

AEW star William Regal took to Twitter today and denied a report claiming he is dealing with some serious health issues. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Regals health issues are "far more [...] Mar 11 - AEW star William Regal took to Twitter today and denied a report claiming he is dealing with some serious health issues. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Regals health issues are "far more [...]

Johnny Knoxville Gets Revenge On Sami Zayn Revealing His Phone Number

Johnny Knoxville has got back at Sami Zayn in the build toward their WWE WrestleMania 38 match TMZ posted a video of Knoxville with a plane that has a banner attached with Zayn’s phone number o[...] Mar 11 - Johnny Knoxville has got back at Sami Zayn in the build toward their WWE WrestleMania 38 match TMZ posted a video of Knoxville with a plane that has a banner attached with Zayn’s phone number o[...]

Chris Jericho Doesn't Believe Feud With Kenny Omega Would Have Worked In WWE

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho spoke about what, to him, is the biggest difference between WWE and AEW. “I think the biggest difference right out of the gate is [A[...] Mar 11 - During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Chris Jericho spoke about what, to him, is the biggest difference between WWE and AEW. “I think the biggest difference right out of the gate is [A[...]

Scorpio Sky Gives One Of His TNT Championship Belts To Dan Lambert

Following a huge win on AEW Dynamite, winning the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara. In a post on Twitter, Scorpio Sky revealed he will only be coming to the ring with one of the belts, citing the [...] Mar 11 - Following a huge win on AEW Dynamite, winning the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara. In a post on Twitter, Scorpio Sky revealed he will only be coming to the ring with one of the belts, citing the [...]