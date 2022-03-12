How To Support People Affected By The War In Ukraine

Founded in 1918, the Ukrainian Red Cross has provided relief and educational services to Ukrainians in times of natural disaster, armed conflict and catastrophe. Now, the organization’s emergency response teams are providing humanitarian aid to injured and evacuated people.
UnitedHelpUkraine.org has projects such as providing medical supplies, humanitarian aid and help for wounded warriors. This organization has a Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.
Save the Children provides families with immediate aid such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support, and cash assistance. According to their site, $100 helps supply a month’s worth of nutritious food to a Ukrainian family in crisis. The organization has an Exceptional-Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.
Doctors Without Borders is in contact with Ukrainian hospitals, many of which are facing shortages of supplies for emergencies, trauma care, and surgery. The agency is working to provide medical supplies and necessities for intensive care units, emergency rooms, surgical equipment, and more. The organization has an Exceptional-Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.
World Central Kitchen is supplying thousands of fresh meals to families fleeing their homes as well as meals to those people who are staying in Ukraine. The organization has an Exceptional-Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.
Other ways to donate:
- Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher set up a Stand With Ukraine Go Fund Me
with a goal of raising $30 million. The couple has offered to match up to $3 million.
- Consider booking a hotel or Airbnb, the money will go directly to Ukrainian hosts who have been affected.
- Razom for Ukraine
and Sunflower of Peace
are both recommended through a crowdsourced list
of fundraisers and charities put together by Ukrainian journalists.
